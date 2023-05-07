MAY 07, 2023

Heading 3

A bold, strong espresso shot to fuel their fiery and energetic personality

Aries

A rich, creamy latte or cappuccino that satisfies their love for indulgence and luxury

Taurus

A versatile and adaptable coffee like a medium roast drip coffee or a flavoured latte that matches their chatty and curious nature

Gemini

A comforting and cozy cup of coffee like a hot chocolate mocha or a pumpkin spice latte that matches their nurturing and sensitive personality

Cancer

A bold and extravagant coffee like a macchiato or a caramel latte that matches their confident and attention-seeking personality

Leo

A simple and practical cup of black coffee or a pour-over that matches their analytical and detail-oriented personality

Virgo

A well-balanced and harmonious cup of coffee like a flat white or a vanilla latte that matches their desire for beauty and balance

Libra

A dark and intense cup of coffee like a black Americano or an espresso that matches their passionate and mysterious nature

Scorpio

A fun and adventurous coffee like a flavoured latte or a cold brew that matches their spontaneous and free-spirited personality

Sagittarius

A strong and no-nonsense cup of coffee like a double shot espresso or a French press that matches their ambitious and disciplined nature

Capricorn

An innovative and unconventional coffee like a matcha latte or a turmeric latte that matches their independent and quirky personality

Aquarius

A dreamy and imaginative cup of coffee like a lavender latte or a rose petal latte that matches their creative and intuitive personality

Pisces

