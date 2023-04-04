APRIL 04, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Expectations in a relationship
Source: Pexels
Aries expect their partner to be their equal in every way, to be passionate and enthusiastic, and be willing to take risks and try new things
Aries
Source: Pexels
Taurus values stability and security in a relationship. They expect their partner to be loyal, reliable, and financially stable
Taurus
Gemini are attracted to intelligence and communication skills. They expect their partner to be a good conversationalist, to share their interests, and to be open-minded
Source: Pexels
Gemini
Cancer seeks emotional security in a relationship. They expect their partner to be caring, supportive, and understanding, and to prioritize their relationship above all else
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Leo craves attention and admiration from their partner. They expect their partner to be loyal, romantic, and affectionate, and to show them lots of love and appreciation
Virgo is practical and detail-oriented. They expect their partner to be responsible, hardworking, and organised, and to share their values and goals
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Libra values harmony and balance in a relationship. They expect their partner to be fair, kind, and considerate, and to work with them to create a happy and peaceful home life
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpios are passionate and intense in their relationships. They expect their partner to be loyal, honest, and committed, and to share their values and beliefs
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Sagittarius value freedom and independence. They expect their partner to be adventurous, open-minded, and willing to explore new ideas and experiences
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Capricorn values ambition and success in a relationship. They expect their partner to be responsible, hardworking, and financially stable, and to share their desire for a secure and successful future
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Aquarius is independent and unconventional in their relationships. They expect their partner to be open-minded, creative, and willing to embrace new ideas and experiences
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Pisces is sensitive and romantic in their relationships. They expect their partner to be caring, supportive, and understanding, and to share their love for romance and creativity
Image- Pexels
Pisces
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.