Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle 

APRIL 04, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Expectations in a relationship

Source: Pexels

Aries expect their partner to be their equal in every way, to be passionate and enthusiastic, and be willing to take risks and try new things

Aries

Source: Pexels

Taurus values stability and security in a relationship. They expect their partner to be loyal, reliable, and financially stable

Taurus

Gemini are attracted to intelligence and communication skills. They expect their partner to be a good conversationalist, to share their interests, and to be open-minded

Source: Pexels

Gemini

Cancer seeks emotional security in a relationship. They expect their partner to be caring, supportive, and understanding, and to prioritize their relationship above all else

Image- Pexels

Cancer

Image- Pexels

Leo

Leo craves attention and admiration from their partner. They expect their partner to be loyal, romantic, and affectionate, and to show them lots of love and appreciation

Virgo is practical and detail-oriented. They expect their partner to be responsible, hardworking, and organised, and to share their values and goals

Image- Pexels

Virgo

Libra values harmony and balance in a relationship. They expect their partner to be fair, kind, and considerate, and to work with them to create a happy and peaceful home life 

Image- Pexels

Libra

Scorpios are passionate and intense in their relationships. They expect their partner to be loyal, honest, and committed, and to share their values and beliefs

Image- Pexels

Scorpio

Sagittarius value freedom and independence. They expect their partner to be adventurous, open-minded, and willing to explore new ideas and experiences

Image- Pexels

Sagittarius

Capricorn values ambition and success in a relationship. They expect their partner to be responsible, hardworking, and financially stable, and to share their desire for a secure and successful future

Image- Pexels

Capricorn

Aquarius is independent and unconventional in their relationships. They expect their partner to be open-minded, creative, and willing to embrace new ideas and experiences

Image- Pexels

Aquarius

Pisces is sensitive and romantic in their relationships. They expect their partner to be caring, supportive, and understanding, and to share their love for romance and creativity

Image- Pexels

Pisces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here