Pakhi Jain

APRIL 13, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Hair colour recommendation

Fiery Aries can rock bold and vibrant hair colours such as red, orange, and bright blonde

Aries

Earthy Taurus may prefer natural shades like warm browns and caramel highlights

Taurus

Versatile and adaptable Gemini can experiment with a range of colours, including fun pastels or bold, bright hues 

Gemini

Sensitive and intuitive Cancer may prefer soft, feminine colours such as light pink or blonde highlights

Cancer 

Leo

Confident and charismatic Leo can pull off bold and dramatic hair colours like bright red or deep purple

Practical and detail-oriented Virgo may prefer classic and sophisticated colours like natural brown or honey blonde

Virgo

Harmonious and stylish Libra may opt for chic and trendy shades like rose gold or silver

Libra

Intense and passionate Scorpio can rock deep, rich colours like dark brown or black with hints of red

Scorpio

Adventurous and free-spirited Sagittarius can experiment with bold and unconventional colours like blue or green

Sagittarius

Responsible and disciplined Capricorns may prefer low-maintenance, natural shades like chestnut brown or dark blonde

Capricorn

Eccentric and unconventional Aquarius may opt for edgy and bold colours like hot pink or neon green

Aquarius

Dreamy and artistic Pisces may prefer soft and romantic colours like pastel pink or lavender

Pisces

