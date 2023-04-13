APRIL 13, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Hair colour recommendation
Image- Pexels
Earthy Taurus may prefer natural shades like warm browns and caramel highlights
Taurus
Versatile and adaptable Gemini can experiment with a range of colours, including fun pastels or bold, bright hues
Image- Pexels
Gemini
Sensitive and intuitive Cancer may prefer soft, feminine colours such as light pink or blonde highlights
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Confident and charismatic Leo can pull off bold and dramatic hair colours like bright red or deep purple
Practical and detail-oriented Virgo may prefer classic and sophisticated colours like natural brown or honey blonde
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Harmonious and stylish Libra may opt for chic and trendy shades like rose gold or silver
Image- Pexels
Libra
Intense and passionate Scorpio can rock deep, rich colours like dark brown or black with hints of red
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Adventurous and free-spirited Sagittarius can experiment with bold and unconventional colours like blue or green
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Responsible and disciplined Capricorns may prefer low-maintenance, natural shades like chestnut brown or dark blonde
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Eccentric and unconventional Aquarius may opt for edgy and bold colours like hot pink or neon green
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Dreamy and artistic Pisces may prefer soft and romantic colours like pastel pink or lavender
Image- Pexels
Pisces
