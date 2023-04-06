Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 06, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Healthy snacking

You can opt for a honeydew smoothie instead of a berry and spinach one, or try spicy chickpeas seasoned with cumin, or sliced sweet potatoes topped with nut butter as healthy snacking options that can provide nourishment for your body and uplift your mood

Aries

Indulging in creamy Brie cheese on watercress crackers, dates, or popular snack products like cinnamon roll energy bites can provide you with a feeling of satisfaction

Taurus

Geminis are known to be open to trying new and unconventional foods. For satisfying their hunger pangs, they can opt for a vegetable platter paired with protein-rich avocado hummus, or a snack that combines sweetness and spiciness like dark chocolate chilli almond bars

Gemini

Cancerians tend to have a sentimental attachment to foods that evoke nostalgic feelings, such as chocolates. They might prefer healthier versions of their favourite treats, like dark chocolate, which can offer the same comforting feeling while also providing potential health benefits

Cancer

Leo

For Leo, visually appealing foods that are also nutritious can be a good option. Some examples of such foods are yoghurt topped with bright red raspberries, oatmeal, and beauty bars

Virgos tend to be very analytical and thoughtful, so they may prefer snacks with a clean ingredient list. Homemade granola or cauliflower crackers can be good options for Virgos 

Virgo

Libras tend to seek balance in all aspects of their life, including their meals. They also have a sweet tooth. A balanced and satisfying snack option for them could be almond butter toast topped with cinnamon or protein bars made with nuts

Libra

If you belong to a water sign, you may find snacks with strong flavours very satisfying, especially those with a spicy taste. Examples of such snacks include sticky rice chips, pickle cashews, and wasabi peas

Scorpio

It is not advisable to purchase snacks in large quantities because you may become tired of them before you finish them. Instead, opt for fresh foods like underrated fruits such as persimmons or apricots, mango salsa, or jackfruit jerky

Sagittarius

Here are some snack suggestions to try: a hard-boiled egg with unique spice blends, frozen banana bites covered in dark chocolate, and sweet potato toast

Capricorn

You can unleash your creativity in snack-making by utilising your advanced kitchen appliances. For instance, you can make air fryer popcorn tofu, Instant Pot hummus, or homemade sous vide egg bites using these appliances

Aquarius

It is recommended to stock your snack stash with healthy options that offer a diverse range of flavours. Some ideas include popcorn for a salty snack, protein bites for a sweet snack, and homemade trail mix with dark chocolate

Pisces

