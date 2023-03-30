MAR 30, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Ideal weekend plans
As an energetic and adventurous sign, Aries love trying new things. They would enjoy a weekend filled with exciting activities like rock climbing, hiking, or taking a road trip
Taurus enjoy indulging in their senses, so they would love to spend their weekend relaxing at home or at a luxury spa, enjoying good food, music, and a glass of wine
Geminis love to learn and explore new things, so they would enjoy a weekend attending workshops, exploring new neighbourhoods, or trying out new restaurants with friends
Cancer values quality time with their loved ones, so they would enjoy spending the weekend with family and close friends, either hosting a dinner party or going on a weekend getaway
As a dramatic and social sign, Leo loves being in the spotlight. They would enjoy spending their weekend attending parties, going to concerts, or putting on a show
Virgo loves to stay organized and productive, so they would enjoy a weekend spent getting their life in order, whether it be through cleaning and organizing or working on personal projects
As a sign that values balance and harmony, Libra would enjoy a weekend spent doing something artistic or cultural, like attending a museum exhibit or a theatre performance
Scorpions love mystery and intrigue, so they would enjoy a weekend exploring their city's underground scene or having a thrilling night out with friends
Sagittarius loves adventure and exploring new places, so they would enjoy a weekend travelling to a new city or hiking in a national park
Capricorn is a hard-working sign, so they would enjoy a weekend spent working on their goals, whether it be through studying, practising a skill, or starting a new project
Aquarians value their independence and may appreciate some alone time to recharge, so incorporating some time for introspection or a solo activity could be beneficial
Pisces also value taking care of their mind, body, and spirit, so incorporating activities like yoga, meditation, or spa treatment could be beneficial
