MAY 14, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Indoor plant suggestions
Image : Pexels
Aloe vera, as it matches their energetic and dynamic personality, and can also soothe burns and cuts
Aries
Peace lily, as it matches their love of luxury and comfort, and also purifies the air
Image : Pexels
Taurus
Pothos, as it matches their adaptable and social personality, and can also thrive in different lighting conditions
Image : Pexels
Gemini
Image : Pexels
Cancer
Spider plant, as it matches their nurturing and protective personality, can also improve air quality
Fiddle leaf fig, as it matches their bold and dramatic personality, and can also make a statement in any room
Image : Pexels
Leo
Snake plants, as it matches their practical and organised personality, can also help purify the air
Image : Pexels
Virgo
English ivy, as it matches their love of balance and harmony, and can also improve air quality
Image : Pexels
Libra
Philodendron, as it matches their intense and passionate personality, can also thrive in low-light conditions
Image : Pexels
Scorpio
Rubber plant, as it matches their adventurous and free-spirited personality, and can also tolerate neglect
Image : Pexels
Sagittarius
ZZ plant, as it matches their disciplined and goal-oriented personality, and can also thrive in low-light conditions
Image : Pexels
Capricorn
Pilea, as it matches their eccentric and innovative personality, and can also be propagated easily
Image : Pexels
Aquarius
Boston fern, as it matches their intuitive and imaginative personality, and can also add a touch of greenery to any space
Image : Pexels
Pisces
