 Pakhi Jain

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Indoor plant suggestions

Image : Pexels

Aloe vera, as it matches their energetic and dynamic personality, and can also soothe burns and cuts

Aries

Peace lily, as it matches their love of luxury and comfort, and also purifies the air

Image : Pexels

Taurus

Pothos, as it matches their adaptable and social personality, and can also thrive in different lighting conditions

Image : Pexels

Gemini

Image : Pexels

Cancer

Spider plant, as it matches their nurturing and protective personality, can also improve air quality

Fiddle leaf fig, as it matches their bold and dramatic personality, and can also make a statement in any room

Image : Pexels

Leo

Snake plants, as it matches their practical and organised personality, can also help purify the air

Image : Pexels

Virgo

English ivy, as it matches their love of balance and harmony, and can also improve air quality

Image : Pexels

Libra

Philodendron, as it matches their intense and passionate personality, can also thrive in low-light conditions

Image : Pexels

Scorpio

Rubber plant, as it matches their adventurous and free-spirited personality, and can also tolerate neglect

Image : Pexels

Sagittarius

ZZ plant, as it matches their disciplined and goal-oriented personality, and can also thrive in low-light conditions

Image : Pexels

Capricorn

Pilea, as it matches their eccentric and innovative personality, and can also be propagated easily

Image : Pexels

Aquarius

Boston fern, as it matches their intuitive and imaginative personality, and can also add a touch of greenery to any space

Image : Pexels

Pisces

