Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Beauty

mAY 27, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Italian food suggestions

Image- Pexels

Aries are known for their boldness and love for spicy food. Therefore, a perfect Italian dish for them is Arrabbiata pasta, which is a spicy pasta dish

Aries

Image- Pexels

Taurus individuals have a refined taste and enjoy indulging in rich food. A perfect Italian dish for them is a decadent plate of creamy Fettuccine Alfredo

Taurus

Image- Pexels

Geminis love variety and can be fickle in their food choices. An antipasto platter with a variety of Italian cold cuts, cheeses, and olives is a great option for them

Gemini

Image- Pexels

Cancers are known for their love of comfort food. A hearty bowl of Bolognese pasta, with its meaty and comforting flavours, is the perfect Italian dish for them

Cancer

Leo

Leos love to indulge in luxurious and showy food. An extravagant seafood dish like Lobster Risotto is the perfect fit for their taste

Image- Pexels

Image- Pexels

Virgos are health-conscious and prefer clean and simple food. A Caprese Salad with fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, and basil is the perfect Italian dish for them

Virgoface pack

Image- Pexels

Libras love balance and harmony in their food. A classic Margherita pizza, with its perfectly balanced flavours of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil

Libra

Image- Pexels

Scorpios have a taste for the exotic and spicy. Spaghetti alla Puttanesca, with its spicy tomato sauce and olives, is a perfect Italian dish for them

Scorpio

Image- Pexels

Sagittarians love adventure and trying new things. A plate of homemade gnocchi with a variety of sauces to choose from is a great Italian dish for them

Sagittarius

Image- Pexels

Capricorns prefer traditional and classic food. A plate of Spaghetti Carbonara, with its simple yet delicious flavours, is a perfect Italian dish for them

Capricorn

Image- Pexels

Pisceans love seafood and delicate flavours. A plate of Linguine with Clams, with its delicate and fresh flavours, is the perfect Italian dish for them

Pisces

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here