APRIL 01, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Jewellery Recommendation
Image- Pexels
To create a bold and daring look for those born under the zodiac sign Aries, combine silver and gold stacked rings and layer necklaces of varying lengths. Consider adding a necklace with an Aries charm pendant to show off your astrological sign
Aries
Image- Pexels
As an earth sign, individuals born under this zodiac tend to prefer jewellery in earthy tones like topaz, amber, gold, and rose gold
Taurus
The colours best suited for Gemini are yellow and purple, so a glistening amethyst stone pendant would work best
Image- Pexels
Gemini
White is an essential colour for individuals born under the water sign, and fortunately, it is also one of the most classic colours. Combining a golden element with the birthstone for your birth month will complement this colour and create a stunning look
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Leo individuals are believed to have a heart of gold, and this statement becomes even more significant when you realize their love for gold jewellery. To impress a lively and enthusiastic Leo, consider gifting them brightly coloured jewellery in either bright or rose gold
Freshwater pearls and plain yellow gold jewellery are excellent options for individuals born under this star sign
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Libra individuals prefer classic jewellery pieces with unique elements that are versatile enough to complement the items in their extensive wardrobes. They are not hesitant to wear unconventional gemstones and diamond shapes in their accessories
Image- Pexels
Libra
When selecting a gift for Scorpios, it is best to avoid extravagance. However, you cannot go wrong with gifting them timeless and stackable jewellery that they can style according to their preference
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Sagittarians have blue as their colour, and therefore, gifting them sapphire or turquoise jewellery can make them feel delighted
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
If you are on a budget and buying a gift for a Capricorn individual, it can be challenging. One suggestion is to consider gifting them a leather bracelet since they are an earth sign and tend to appreciate natural things
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Aquarians are naturally inclined towards philanthropy, and therefore, gifting them something eco-friendly can make them happy. Consider giving them a statement piece of jewellery made from garnet, amethyst, or opal stones
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
When buying gifts for water sign dreamers, it is best to choose timeless pieces. Gifting items such as silver jewellery or stackable rings from collections like Pandora can be a safe bet and make them happy
Image- Pexels
Pisces
