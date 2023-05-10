MAy 10, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Pisces: Makeup to invest in

Aries are known for their bold and confident personality. Invest in a bold red lipstick that matches their fiery personality

Aries 

Taurus is known for its love of beauty and luxury. Invest in a high-quality blush that gives a natural-looking flush to their cheeks

Taurus 

Cancers are known for their sensitive and emotional nature. Invest in waterproof mascara that won't smudge or run during emotional moments

Cancer 

Geminis are known for their playful and curious nature. Invest in a colorful eyeshadow palette that allows them to experiment with different looks

Gemini

Virgo 

Virgos are known for their practical and analytical nature. Invest in a versatile and long-lasting lipstick that can take them from work to play

Leos are known for their love of drama and attention. Invest in a bold and glittery eyeshadow palette that helps them stand out in a crowd

Leo

Scorpios are known for their intense and passionate nature. Invest in bold and dramatic eyeliner that allows them to make a statement

Scorpio

Invest in a lightweight and travel-friendly tinted moisturizer that provides sun protection and a natural glow

Sagittarius

Capricorns are known for their practical and disciplined nature. Invest in a long-lasting and smudge-proof eyebrow gel that keeps their brows looking neat and polished

Capricorn 

Libras are known for their love of balance and harmony. Invest in a natural-looking foundation that evens out their skin tone without looking heavy

Libra 

Aquarians are known for their eccentric and unconventional nature. Invest in a bold contour that reflects their cheekbones and collarbone

Aquarius

Pisces are known for their dreamy and artistic nature. Invest in a shimmery and iridescent highlighter that gives them a magical and ethereal glow

Pisces

