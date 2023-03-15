MAR 15, 2023
Aries-Pisces: signs and music choices
People born under this sign prefer energetic and upbeat music, like rock, pop, and hip-hop
Aries
They have a strong appreciation for music that appeals to their senses, such as soul, jazz, and R&B
Taurus
These individuals have an eclectic taste in music and enjoy a mix of genres, from electronic to classical to indie
Gemini
They tend to be emotionally sensitive and are drawn to music that reflects their feelings, such as ballads and love songs
Cancer
Leo
Leos are known for their dramatic personalities and are drawn to music with powerful vocals and theatrical performances, like opera or musicals
People born under this sign have a refined taste in music and appreciate genres like classical music or instrumental music
Virgo
They have a strong affinity for harmony and balance and enjoy music with soothing melodies, like jazz or bossa nova
Libra
Scorpions are passionate and intense individuals, and they enjoy music that reflects their emotions, like rock, metal, or blues
Scorpio
They have a love for adventure and enjoy music that reflects this spirit, like world music or folk music
Sagittarius
Pisces tend to have a varied taste in music, and their preferences can range from soft and mellow tunes to intense and dramatic ones
Pisces
