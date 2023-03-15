Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 15, 2023

Aries-Pisces: signs and music choices

People born under this sign prefer energetic and upbeat music, like rock, pop, and hip-hop

Aries 

They have a strong appreciation for music that appeals to their senses, such as soul, jazz, and R&B

Taurus

These individuals have an eclectic taste in music and enjoy a mix of genres, from electronic to classical to indie

Gemini

They tend to be emotionally sensitive and are drawn to music that reflects their feelings, such as ballads and love songs

Cancer

Leo

Leos are known for their dramatic personalities and are drawn to music with powerful vocals and theatrical performances, like opera or musicals

People born under this sign have a refined taste in music and appreciate genres like classical music or instrumental music

Virgo

They have a strong affinity for harmony and balance and enjoy music with soothing melodies, like jazz or bossa nova

Libra

Scorpions are passionate and intense individuals, and they enjoy music that reflects their emotions, like rock, metal, or blues

Scorpio

They have a love for adventure and enjoy music that reflects this spirit, like world music or folk music

Sagittarius

Pisces tend to have a varied taste in music, and their preferences can range from soft and mellow tunes to intense and dramatic ones 

Pisces

