Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 13, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Signs and their ideal date

A competitive activity such as rock climbing or go-karting followed by a dinner at a lively restaurant

Aries

A picnic in a beautiful park or a visit to a vineyard followed by a cozy dinner at home

Taurus

A fun day trip to a nearby town or attraction followed by a night of bar hopping and dancing

Gemini

A romantic dinner at a cozy restaurant or a night in watching a movie with a homemade dinner 

Cancer

Leo

A fancy night out at a Broadway show or a dinner at a rooftop restaurant with a view 

A visit to an art museum or gallery followed by a healthy dinner at a farm-to-table restaurant

Virgo

A romantic walk in a botanical garden or a boat ride followed by a dinner at a fancy restaurant 

Libra

A spontaneous road trip or hiking excursion followed by a casual dinner at a local pub

Sagittarius

A visit to a quirky festival or a night out at a speakeasy bar followed by a vegan dinner at a trendy restaurant

Aquarius

A beach day with a picnic followed by a romantic dinner at a seafood restaurant with a view of the ocean

Pisces

