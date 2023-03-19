Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 19, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Signs and their phobias

Aries are known for their courage and bravery. Some common phobias for Aries include claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces) and acrophobia (fear of heights)

Aries

Taurus is an earth sign that is known for being reliable, practical, and stubborn. They can have common phobias like mysophobia (fear of germs or dirt)

Taurus

Gemini is an air sign that is known for being curious, adaptable, and social. Some common phobias for Gemini include glossophobia (fear of public speaking) and thanatophobia (fear of death)

Gemini

Cancer is a water sign that is known for being nurturing, sensitive, and emotional. Some common phobias for Cancer include astraphobia (fear of thunder and lightning) and nyctophobia (fear of the dark)

Cancer

Leo

Leo is a fire sign that is known for being confident, passionate, and dramatic. Some common phobias for Leo are achluophobia (fear of darkness)

Virgo is an earth sign that is known for being analytical, practical, and perfectionist. Some common phobias for Virgo include phagophobia (fear of swallowing) and autophobia (fear of being alone)

Virgo

Libra is an air sign that is known for being balanced, charming, and sociable. Some common phobias for Libra include atychiphobia (fear of failure) and agoraphobia (fear of crossing roads)

Libra

Scorpio is a water sign that is known for being intense, passionate, and secretive. Some common phobias for Scorpio include arachnophobia (fear of spiders)

Scorpio

Aquarius is an air sign that is known for being unconventional, independent, and intellectual. Some common phobias for Aquarius include xenophobia (fear of strangers or foreigners) and herpetophobia (fear of reptiles)

Aquarius

Pisces is a water sign that is known for being intuitive, imaginative, and compassionate. Some common phobias for Pisces include thalassophobia (fear of the ocean) and hemophobia (fear of blood)

Pisces

