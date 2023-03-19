MAR 19, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Signs and their phobias
Aries are known for their courage and bravery. Some common phobias for Aries include claustrophobia (fear of enclosed spaces) and acrophobia (fear of heights)
Image: Pexels
Aries
Image: Pexels
Taurus is an earth sign that is known for being reliable, practical, and stubborn. They can have common phobias like mysophobia (fear of germs or dirt)
Taurus
Gemini is an air sign that is known for being curious, adaptable, and social. Some common phobias for Gemini include glossophobia (fear of public speaking) and thanatophobia (fear of death)
Image: Pexels
Gemini
Cancer is a water sign that is known for being nurturing, sensitive, and emotional. Some common phobias for Cancer include astraphobia (fear of thunder and lightning) and nyctophobia (fear of the dark)
Image: Pexels
Cancer
Image: Pexels
Leo
Leo is a fire sign that is known for being confident, passionate, and dramatic. Some common phobias for Leo are achluophobia (fear of darkness)
Virgo is an earth sign that is known for being analytical, practical, and perfectionist. Some common phobias for Virgo include phagophobia (fear of swallowing) and autophobia (fear of being alone)
Image: Pexels
Virgo
Libra is an air sign that is known for being balanced, charming, and sociable. Some common phobias for Libra include atychiphobia (fear of failure) and agoraphobia (fear of crossing roads)
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpio is a water sign that is known for being intense, passionate, and secretive. Some common phobias for Scorpio include arachnophobia (fear of spiders)
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Aquarius is an air sign that is known for being unconventional, independent, and intellectual. Some common phobias for Aquarius include xenophobia (fear of strangers or foreigners) and herpetophobia (fear of reptiles)
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Pisces is a water sign that is known for being intuitive, imaginative, and compassionate. Some common phobias for Pisces include thalassophobia (fear of the ocean) and hemophobia (fear of blood)
Image: Pexels
Pisces
