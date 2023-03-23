MAR 23, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Signs and their workouts
As an energetic and competitive sign, Aries would enjoy high-intensity workouts such as kickboxing or sprint intervals
Aries
Taurus likes to take their time and savour things, so a slower-paced workout like yoga or pilates would suit them well
Taurus
Gemini likes to mix things up, so a variety of workouts would keep them engaged. They enjoy socializing, so group fitness classes like Zumba or dance cardio would be fun for them
Gemini
Cancers are sensitive and emotional, so they may enjoy workouts that focus on stress relief such as meditation or gentle yoga. They also enjoy swimming, which can be a therapeutic form of exercise
Cancer
Leo
As natural leaders, Leos may enjoy high-energy workouts like CrossFit or boot camp classes
Virgos are detail-oriented and like to focus on precision, so they may enjoy workouts that challenge their coordination like barre or pilates
Virgo
Libras enjoy balance and harmony, so workouts like yoga or tai chi would be ideal for them
Libra
Scorpios are intense and passionate, so they may enjoy workouts that challenge them both mentally and physically like martial arts or boxing
Scorpio
Sagittarius enjoy adventure and travel, so they may enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, rock climbing, or kayaking
Saggitarius
Capricorns are disciplined and goal-oriented, so they may enjoy workouts that allow them to track progress and achieve milestones such as weightlifting or marathon training
Capricorn
Aquarians are independent and unconventional, so they may enjoy workouts that allow them to express themselves like dance or pole fitness
Aquarius
Pisces are intuitive and creative, so they may enjoy workouts that allow them to express themselves like dance or yoga
Pisces
