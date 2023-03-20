MAR 20, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Signs and their worst traits
Aries can be impulsive, aggressive, and selfish because they are ruled by Mars, the planet of action and aggression
Aries
Taurus can be stubborn, possessive, and materialistic because they are ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure and possessions
Taurus
Indecisiveness - Geminis can struggle to make decisions because they see both sides of every situation and are afraid of making the wrong choice
Gemini
Cancers can be very sensitive and easily hurt, which can cause them to become moody and withdrawn
Cancer
Leo
Leos can sometimes come across as self-centred and arrogant because they crave attention and admiration from others
Virgos have very high standards for themselves and others, which can make them overly critical and nitpicky
Virgo
Scorpions can be very possessive and jealous in relationships, which can cause problems if they don't learn to trust their partners
Scorpio
Capricorns can come across as emotionally distant and detached because they prioritize their goals and ambitions over their relationships
Capricorn
Aquarius can be very independent and detached, which can make it difficult for them to connect with others on an emotional level
Aquarius
Pisces can be very empathetic and in touch with their emotions, but this can also make them overly sensitive and prone to taking things personally
Pisces
