APRIL 05, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Signs' Dream Destinations
Active and unusual Aries would be best adventuring through the idyllic landscapes of Alaska. Home to some of the world’s most beautiful views and the largest national park, Aries will always have somewhere to explore here
Aries: Alaska
Great food and extensive views are a true joy to a Taurus, and it doesn’t get bigger and bolder than Los Angeles; with over 30,000 restaurants and stunning wide-open beaches, Taurus will love everything about LA.
Taurus: Los Angeles
Always awake and ready to party, Geminis will fall in love with the city that never sleeps, New York! From visiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art to watching an extravagant Broadway show, Geminis will never be bored day or night
Gemini: New York
For a dreamy and easygoing Cancer, Iceland is the destination of choice. Between magical views of the northern lights and geothermal lagoons, Cancers will never tire of relaxing in one with nature
Cancer: Iceland
Leo: Bordeaux
The luxury fiend Leo must visit Bordeaux, the historic capital of Aquitaine, famous for its excellent wine culture. Between scenic beaches and exclusive vineyard tours, Leos will be able to find their true self
The ideal destination for the neat and traditional Virgo is Rome, where they will undoubtedly relish an enlightening guided tour of the city’s ancient architecture and feel at home in the chic modern shopping areas
Virgo: Rome
Classy and elegant Libras would adore the high rises in the desert of the United Arab Emirates; between luxury hotels and a mass of incredible culture, Libras will love discovering what this country has to offer
Libra: UAE
Mysterious and original Scorpios can enjoy going off-grid in the temples of Sri Lanka. While exploring the rich heritage of the Gangaramaya Temple or coming up close to wildlife, Scorpios may find a little serendipity
Scorpio: Sri Lanka
The adventurous and well-travelled Sagittarius will love the unique streets and incomparable cuisine of Tokyo. Between climbing the Tokyo tower and sightseeing Mt. Fuji, Sagittarius will always have things to explore
Sagittarius: Tokyo
Mature and hardworking, a Capricorn likes diversity and friendliness, and the best place for this is Melbourne. Named the friendliest city in the world* and home to the exotic Royal Botanical gardens, a Capricorn will feel right at home here
Capricorn: Melbourne
January is the month of Aquarians – unique and free-thinking, they will want to get truly lost in nature in New Zealand. With luscious open spaces and an abundance of beautiful scenery, Aquarians can do just that
Aquarius: New Zealand
Romantic and shy Pisces‘ ideal travel destination is Hawaii, surrounded by water and an expanse of warm beaches. With volcanic national parks and surfing clear waters, Pisces will love getting back in touch with their aquatic roots
Pisces: Hawaii
