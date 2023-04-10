APRIL 10, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Summer Colours
Image- Pexels
Aries are fiery and energetic, so they tend to prefer bold and vibrant colours such as red, orange, and yellow during the summer season
Aries
Image- Pexels
Taurus is an earth sign, and they love the colours of nature. During summer, they may prefer light and earthy tones such as beige, cream, and light green
Taurus
Geminis are versatile and curious, so they may opt for bright and playful colours such as pink, lavender, and sky blue during the summer months
Image- Pexels
Gemini
Cancers are nurturing and emotional, and they may prefer soothing and calming colours such as light blue, silver, and white during the summer season
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Leo is a fire sign and they tend to love the spotlight. They may prefer bold and dramatic colours such as gold, orange, and deep red during the summer months
Virgos are known for their practicality and attention to detail. They may prefer soft and subtle colours such as pastel pink, peach, and light blue during the summer season
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Libras are all about balance and harmony. They may prefer pastel shades such as light pink, lavender, and baby blue during the summer months
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpios are intense and passionate, and they may opt for bold and sensual colours such as deep red, purple, and black during the summer season
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Sagittarius is a free-spirited sign and they may prefer bright and adventurous colours such as neon green, bright yellow, and electric blue during the summer months
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Capricorns are practical and grounded, and they may prefer neutral colours such as beige, brown, and navy blue during the summer season
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Pisces are dreamy and creative, and they may prefer soft and soothing colours such as seafoam green, pale pink, and lavender during the summer season
Image- Pexels
Pisces
