APRIL 16, 2023
Aries-Pisces: Summer fruit recommendation
Image- Pexels
Aries are known for their energy and adventurous spirit, making watermelon an excellent choice. The juicy fruit is perfect for fueling their busy lifestyle
Aries
Image- Pexels
Taurus is known for its love of luxury and indulgence, making mangoes a perfect fit. The sweet and decadent fruit is a delicious treat for Taurus' refined taste
Taurus
Gemini is known for its curiosity and love of variety, making berries a great choice. The different types of berries provide a variety of flavours and textures for Gemini to enjoy
Image- Pexels
Gemini
Cancer is known for its emotional nature and appreciation for comfort, making peaches a good option. The soft, juicy fruit is a comforting and nourishing choice for Cancer
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
Leo is known for their confidence and love of attention, making pineapples a great choice. The tropical fruit is a bold and vibrant addition to any dish, perfect for Leo's dramatic personality
Virgo is known for their practicality and attention to detail, making grapes a good choice. The small, bite-sized fruit is easy to handle and provides a variety of flavours for Virgo's discerning palate
Image- Pexels
Virgo
Libra is known for its love of beauty and balance, making cherries a good option. The small, colourful fruit is both beautiful and delicious, perfect for Libra's aesthetic sense
Image- Pexels
Libra
Scorpio is known for its intensity and passion, making passion fruit a good choice. The tart, exotic fruit is a bold and exciting addition to any dish, perfect for Scorpio's intense nature
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
Sagittarius is known for their love of adventure and freedom, making papaya a great choice. The tropical fruit is a refreshing and exotic choice, perfect for Sagittarius' love of exploration
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
Capricorns are known for their ambition and discipline, making apricots a good option. The small, nutrient-dense fruit is a healthy and satisfying choice for Capricorn's busy lifestyle
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
Aquarius is known for its eccentricity and love of innovation, making Kiwis a good choice. The unusual fruit is a unique and interesting addition to any dish, perfect for Aquarius' unconventional nature
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
Pisces is known for its dreamy and creative nature, making strawberries a great choice. The sweet and delicate fruit is a perfect match for Pisces' whimsical personality
Image- Pexels
Pisces
