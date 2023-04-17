APRIL 17, 2023
Aries-Pisces: TV show recommendation
Image- Pexels
"The Walking Dead" - Aries are known for their adventurous and fearless nature, and this post-apocalyptic thriller is perfect for them
Aries
Image- Pexels
"Chef's Table" - Tauruses love good food and appreciate the art of cooking, so this docu-series that focuses on the world's best chefs and their culinary creations is a great fit
Taurus
"Black Mirror" - Geminis are curious and intelligent, and this anthology series that explores the dark side of technology will keep them engaged
Image- Pexels
Gemini
"This Is Us" - Cancers are emotional and family-oriented, and this heartwarming drama about a family and their experiences will resonate with them
Image- Pexels
Cancer
Image- Pexels
Leo
"The Crown" - Leos love grandeur and the finer things in life, and this show about the British monarchy will provide them with a glimpse into the world of royalty
"Mindhunter" - Virgos are analytical and detail-oriented, and this crime drama that delves into the psyche of serial killers will appeal to their curious nature
Image- Pexels
Virgo
"Friends" - Libras value relationships and harmony, and this classic sitcom about a group of friends navigating life together will satisfy their need for companionship
Image- Pexels
Libra
"Breaking Bad" - Scorpios are intense and passionate, and this show about a high school chemistry teacher who turns to the drug trade is a perfect match for their dramatic nature
Image- Pexels
Scorpio
"Planet Earth" - Sagittarians love adventure and travel, and this nature documentary series that explores the beauty of the planet and its inhabitants will satisfy their wanderlust
Image- Pexels
Sagittarius
"House of Cards" - Capricorns are ambitious and strategic, and this political drama about a ruthless politician's rise to power will pique their interest
Image- Pexels
Capricorn
"Stranger Things" - Aquarians are unconventional and open-minded, and this sci-fi show that explores the mysteries of the supernatural will appeal to their curious nature
Image- Pexels
Aquarius
“Sense8" - Pisces are empathetic and sensitive, and this show about a group of people who are mentally and emotionally connected will resonate with their emotional nature
Image- Pexels
Pisces
