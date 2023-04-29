Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

APRIL 29, 2023

Aries-Pisces: Vacay-inspired clothing

Image : Pexels 

Aries is a fire sign that loves adventure and excitement. For their summer vacation, they might pack some bold and bright activewear for outdoor activities such as hiking, surfing, or rock climbing

Aries

Image : Pexels 

Taurus is an earth sign that loves luxury and comfort. They might pack some elegant and breezy maxi dresses for their summer vacation, along with some high-end sunglasses and sandals

Taurus

Image : Pexels 

Gemini is an air sign that loves versatility and creativity. They might pack some mix-and-match separates such as shorts, tank tops, and flowy skirts

Gemini

Image : Pexels 

Cancer is a water sign that loves comfort and nostalgia. They might pack some cozy and vintage-inspired outfits such as oversized t-shirts, denim shorts, and retro swimsuits

Cancer

Image : Pexels 

Leo is a fire sign that loves glamour and attention. They might pack some show-stopping outfits such as sequined dresses, bold prints, and statement accessories

Leo 

Image : Pexels 

Virgo is an earth sign that loves practicality and organisation. They might pack some versatile and classic pieces such as white tees, denim shorts, and khaki pants

Virgo

Image : Pexels 

Libra is an air sign that loves beauty and balance. They might pack some flowy and romantic dresses, along with some delicate jewellery and soft-coloured sandals

Libra

Image : Pexels 

Scorpio is a water sign that loves mystery and intensity. They might pack some edgy and bold pieces such as neon co-ord sets

Scorpio

Image : Pexels 

Sagittarius is a fire sign that loves exploration and freedom. They might pack some bohemian and adventurous outfits such as crochet tops, maxi skirts, and cowboy boots

Sagittarius

Image : Pexels 

Capricorn is an earth sign that loves structure and discipline. They might pack some classic and timeless pieces such as blazers, white shirts, and tailored pants

Capricorn

Image : Pexels 

Aquarius is an air sign that loves innovation and individuality. They might pack some unique and quirky outfits such as graphic tees, funky prints, and colourful sneakers

Aquarius

Image : Pexels 

Pisces is a water sign that loves dreaminess and imagination. They might pack some ethereal and whimsical pieces such as flowy dresses, floral prints, and delicate headbands

Pisces

