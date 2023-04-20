APRIL 20, 2023
Aries-Pisces: weekend cheat meals
Aries are known for their high-energy and adventurous spirit, and they often prefer indulgent cheat meals that are spicy and bold, like a loaded burger with jalapenos and hot sauce
Aries
Tauruses have a love for indulgent and luxurious things in life, and they tend to prefer decadent and rich cheat meals, like a juicy steak with a side of truffle fries
Taurus
Geminis tend to have a diverse palate and enjoy trying new and exciting foods. They may opt for a cheat meal that is a mix of different flavours and textures, like a sushi roll filled with spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese
Gemini
Cancers often prefer comfort foods that remind them of home and childhood. They may opt for a cheat meal that is warm and satisfying, like a bowl of creamy mac and cheese
Cancer
Leo
Leos tend to have a taste for luxury and may prefer extravagant cheat meals that are impressive and visually appealing, like a towering burger with all the fixings or a seafood tower with oysters, crab, and shrimp
Virgos tend to be health-conscious and may prefer cheat meals that are still relatively healthy, like a veggie-packed pizza with a cauliflower crust or a loaded salad with lots of protein
Virgo
Libras tend to have a refined taste and may prefer cheat meals that are aesthetically pleasing and balanced, like a colourful poke bowl with fresh seafood, vegetables, and fruit
Libra
Scorpios tend to be intense and may prefer cheat meals that are spicy and flavorful, like a bowl of spicy ramen or a plate of fiery chicken wings
Scorpio
Sagittarians tend to be adventurous and may opt for cheat meals that are unique and exotic, like a plate of Indian samosas or a spicy Thai curry
Sagittarius
Capricorns tend to be disciplined and may opt for cheat meals that are still relatively healthy, like a grilled chicken salad with lots of veggies and a light dressing
Capricorn
Aquarians tend to be eccentric and may opt for cheat meals that are unconventional and experimental, like a vegan burger with unusual toppings or a dessert made with alternative ingredients
Aquarius
Pisces tend to be creative and may opt for cheat meals that are visually appealing and unique, like a colourful sushi roll or a dessert with intricate designs and decorations
Pisces
