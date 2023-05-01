MAY 01, 2023
Aries-Pisces: what makes you angry?
Aries is a fire sign that is easily angered by anything that impedes their progress or independence. They can become angry when they feel someone is trying to control or limit their freedom
Aries
Taurus is an earth sign that is generally calm and collected. However, they can become very angry if they feel they are being taken advantage of or if their security is threatened
Taurus
They can become angry when they feel their ideas are being dismissed or when someone is not listening to them
Gemini
Cancer is a water sign that is sensitive and emotional. They can become angry when they feel their feelings are not being acknowledged or when they feel like they are being ignored
Cancer
Leo is a fire sign that craves attention and admiration. They can become angry when they feel their ego is being threatened or when they feel like they are not being respected
Leo
Virgo is an earth sign that is detail-oriented and analytical. They can become angry when they feel like someone is being careless or when things are not organized
Virgo
They can become angry when they feel like they are being treated unfairly or when they feel like there is an injustice in the world
Libra
Scorpio is a water sign that is intense and passionate. They can become angry when they feel betrayed or when someone is not being truthful with them
Scorpio
They can become angry when they feel like they are being held back or when they feel like their freedom is being restricted
Sagittarius
Capricorn is an earth sign that is focused and disciplined. They can become angry when they feel like someone is not taking their responsibilities seriously or when someone is not following the rules
Capricorn
They can become angry when they feel like they are being stifled or when they feel like someone is not respecting their individuality
Aquarius
Pisces is a water sign that is compassionate and empathetic. They can become angry when they feel like someone is being mistreated
Pisces
