MAY 01, 2023

Aries-Pisces: what makes you angry?

Aries is a fire sign that is easily angered by anything that impedes their progress or independence. They can become angry when they feel someone is trying to control or limit their freedom

Aries

Taurus is an earth sign that is generally calm and collected. However, they can become very angry if they feel they are being taken advantage of or if their security is threatened

Taurus

They can become angry when they feel their ideas are being dismissed or when someone is not listening to them

Gemini

Cancer is a water sign that is sensitive and emotional. They can become angry when they feel their feelings are not being acknowledged or when they feel like they are being ignored

Cancer

Leo is a fire sign that craves attention and admiration. They can become angry when they feel their ego is being threatened or when they feel like they are not being respected

Leo 

Virgo is an earth sign that is detail-oriented and analytical. They can become angry when they feel like someone is being careless or when things are not organized 

Virgo

They can become angry when they feel like they are being treated unfairly or when they feel like there is an injustice in the world

Libra

Scorpio is a water sign that is intense and passionate. They can become angry when they feel betrayed or when someone is not being truthful with them

Scorpio

They can become angry when they feel like they are being held back or when they feel like their freedom is being restricted 

Sagittarius

Capricorn is an earth sign that is focused and disciplined. They can become angry when they feel like someone is not taking their responsibilities seriously or when someone is not following the rules

Capricorn

They can become angry when they feel like they are being stifled or when they feel like someone is not respecting their individuality

Aquarius

Pisces is a water sign that is compassionate and empathetic. They can become angry when they feel like someone is being mistreated

Pisces

