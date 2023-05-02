MAY 02, 2023

Heading 3

Aries to Pisces: Ice-Cream suggestions

Aries are known for their bold and adventurous nature, and so they prefer ice cream flavors with a punch, such as spicy chocolate or cinnamon

Aries

Taurus is a sign that loves indulgence and luxury, which is why they often choose flavors that are rich and creamy, like salted caramel or butter pecan

Taurus

Gemini

This zodiac’s preferred ice cream flavor is often something that offers a bit of variety, like a mix of chocolate and vanilla, or a sundae with multiple toppings

Cancer is a sign that values tradition and comfort. They like flavors that are classic and timeless, just like vanilla and chocolate

Cancer 

Leo loves to be the centre of attention, and their preferred ice cream flavor is often something flashy and eye-catching, like cotton candy or rainbow sherbet

Leo

Virgos are known for their attention to detail and love for organization, and thus prefer simple and straightforward choices, like strawberry or mint chocolate chip

Virgo

Libras value balance and harmony. Their favorite ice cream choices include a mix of sweet and salty, such as salted caramel pretzel

Libra

Scorpios are known for their intensity and love of mystery, which makes them sway toward something dark and complex, like rich chocolate or espresso

Scorpio

Sagittarians, who are adventurous and love to explore, prefer ice cream flavor that are exotic and unexpected, just like green tea or mango sorbet

Sagittarius

Capricorns are known for their ambition and hard work. Their ice cream flavor pick would most likely be butterscotch

Capricorn

Aquarians, who are known for their individuality and love of innovation, prefer unique and creative flavor options, like lavender or earl grey tea

Aquarius

Pisces’ preferred ice cream flavour is often something dreamy, imaginative and aesthetically pleasing, like vanilla added with choco chips, coconut and hazelnuts 

Pisces

