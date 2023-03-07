MAR 07, 2023
Aries to Pisces: Signs who love fitness
They do not step back from an intense workout regime. They love to challenge themselves and are always ready to try something new
Image- Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Aries
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
They love being relaxed, so activities like yoga, pilates and hiking is what keeps them engaged
Taurus
They love to stay fit. Activities like gymnastics, cycling, swimming, aerobics, dancing, and tennis are ideal for them
Image- Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram
Gemini
They always look for a company to work out with, mostly a romantic partner with similar interests so that they can stay fit together
Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram
Cancer
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Leo
They love fitness and not just weightlifting but sports as well. They are big sports enthusiasts and team players
They love experimenting with their workout. They try something new very often as one routine becomes monotonous for them
Image- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram
Virgo
They love the idea of working out but can hardly make time for it. They love indulging in adventure sports which makes them happier rather than working out
Image- Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Libra
They believe in either an intensive workout or no workout at all. They love pushing themselves to go the extra mile
Image- Sushmita Sen’s Instagram
Scorpio
Even on the busiest day, they take out time to work out as it gives them peace. They will carry their sports shoes even on a vacation
Image- Preity Zinta’s Instagram
Aquarius
They are passionate about their workouts and feel restless if they miss their work out even for a day. For them healthy eating and exercising go hand in hand
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Pisces
