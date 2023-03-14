MAR 14, 2023

Heading 3

Aries-Virgo: Signs Who Ignore Commitments

It's widely known that Aries don't value commitment and that the fire sign prefers to explore the world rather than be tied down to anything long-term. They will like to explore more of their choices until they discover a partner who is prepared to move at their pace

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram 

Aries 

Image: Kajol Instagram 

Leo men are passionate lovers but they are also very independent and self-indulgent. Due to their outgoing lifestyle, they are mostly confused when it comes to commitment 

Leo

A Taurus's fear of commitment is often subconscious, so they may have trouble articulating what's holding them back in the romance department

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Taurus

Virgos may find it difficult to commit because of their ongoing struggle. They avoid commitment for as long as they can because they don't want to regret their decisions in the future

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Virgo

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

Scorpio

Scorpions are among the most apprehensive about commitment and have a hard time trusting others

The natural fear of being constrained causes Aquarius to strongly desire their independence. Aquarius may also keep their choices open for a while because they prioritize other facets of their life more than their relationships

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram 

Aquarius

They may be indecisive, indulgent, and lack commitment

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Libra

Their freedom is of utmost importance and they hate it when someone tries to take it away

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Gemini

Capricorn takes commitment so seriously, when they choose to be with someone, it means that they are all in and will do whatever it take to make the relationship work

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Capricorn

Sagittarians don't like to be tied down, so it may take a while for them to commit to one person

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram 

Sagittarius 

