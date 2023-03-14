MAR 14, 2023
Aries-Virgo: Signs Who Ignore Commitments
It's widely known that Aries don't value commitment and that the fire sign prefers to explore the world rather than be tied down to anything long-term. They will like to explore more of their choices until they discover a partner who is prepared to move at their pace
Aries
Leo men are passionate lovers but they are also very independent and self-indulgent. Due to their outgoing lifestyle, they are mostly confused when it comes to commitment
Leo
A Taurus's fear of commitment is often subconscious, so they may have trouble articulating what's holding them back in the romance department
Taurus
Virgos may find it difficult to commit because of their ongoing struggle. They avoid commitment for as long as they can because they don't want to regret their decisions in the future
Virgo
Scorpio
Scorpions are among the most apprehensive about commitment and have a hard time trusting others
The natural fear of being constrained causes Aquarius to strongly desire their independence. Aquarius may also keep their choices open for a while because they prioritize other facets of their life more than their relationships
Aquarius
They may be indecisive, indulgent, and lack commitment
Libra
Their freedom is of utmost importance and they hate it when someone tries to take it away
Gemini
Capricorn takes commitment so seriously, when they choose to be with someone, it means that they are all in and will do whatever it take to make the relationship work
Capricorn
Sagittarians don't like to be tied down, so it may take a while for them to commit to one person
Sagittarius
