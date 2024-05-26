At-Home Summer Skincare Tips

Wondering how to take care of your skin this summer?
Summer Skin
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Here are some things you can do, besides your monthly facials, to ensure your skin is clean, glowy, and healthy all summer long
Protect your skin daily
Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
This means wearing long sleeves and hats when you are in the sun!
Wear sun-protective clothes
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Our pillowcases hold acne-causing bacteria and microscopic particles that can clog pores. If you have sensitive skin, use a fragrance-free detergent
Wash your pillowcases every week
Image Source: freepik
Don't forget to use lip care products with SPF! Foundations and tinted products with SPF are a great way to wear extra sun protection! This is usually not enough SPF, so always wear your sunscreen on top of your skincare routine
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Wear Make-Up with SPF
If you are sweating a lot or tend to have oily skin, a lightweight hydrating moisturizer is a must! Consider adding a hyaluronic acid serum under your moisturizer for extra hydration!
Use a lightweight moisturizer
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Drinking enough water is key to making sure your skin is hydrated. This is especially important if you are in the sun or sweating!
Drink more water
Image Source: freepik
Consider using products with aloe vera or cooling ingredients to soothe sun-exposed skin
Use Cooling Products
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Clean your phone
Image Source: freepik
Your phone gathers so much bacteria and dirt throughout the day. Avoid bringing these particles to your skin by regularly cleaning your phone using anti-bacterial and anti-microbial wipes!
Having a great consistency is the best at-home skincare tip. You can make sure your skin is as radiant as the summer sun between your facials