Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 26, 2024

At-Home Summer Skincare Tips

Wondering how to take care of your skin this summer?

Summer Skin 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Here are some things you can do, besides your monthly facials, to ensure your skin is clean, glowy, and healthy all summer long

Protect your skin daily

Image: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram 

This means wearing long sleeves and hats when you are in the sun!

Wear sun-protective clothes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram 

Our pillowcases hold acne-causing bacteria and microscopic particles that can clog pores. If you have sensitive skin, use a fragrance-free detergent

Wash your pillowcases every week

Image Source: freepik

Don't forget to use lip care products with SPF! Foundations and tinted products with SPF are a great way to wear extra sun protection! This is usually not enough SPF, so always wear your sunscreen on top of your skincare routine

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Wear Make-Up with SPF

If you are sweating a lot or tend to have oily skin, a lightweight hydrating moisturizer is a must! Consider adding a hyaluronic acid serum under your moisturizer for extra hydration!

Use a lightweight moisturizer 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram 

Drinking enough water is key to making sure your skin is hydrated. This is especially important if you are in the sun or sweating!

Drink more water

Image Source: freepik

Consider using products with aloe vera or cooling ingredients to soothe sun-exposed skin

Use Cooling Products

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Clean your phone

Image Source: freepik

Your phone gathers so much bacteria and dirt throughout the day. Avoid bringing these particles to your skin by regularly cleaning your phone using anti-bacterial and anti-microbial wipes!

Having a great consistency is the best at-home skincare tip. You can make sure your skin is as radiant as the summer sun between your facials

Consistency is key

Image: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram 

