Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 10, 2023
Athiya shetty's DIY Health drink
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Athiya Shetty’s DIY masks are a favourite by the public
#1
She has brought us the perfect drink to beat the monsoon humidity
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
#2
This drink is a healthier alternative for your morning cup of tea or coffee
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
#3
The ingredients you will need are- beetroot, half a tomato, half a lemon, spinach, pink salt or normal salt, sparkling water or normal water for base
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
#4
#5
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Chop your vegetables into small pieces, pick a handful of spinach leaves and half a cup of water, and salt
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
#6
Blend your beetroot chunks followed by a handful of spinach leaves and tomato
Fill half a cup of water for the liquid base of your concoction, add some ice cubes and blend it
#7
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Once your maroon drink is prepared, transfer it to a glass and top it off with some pink salad or regular salt
#8
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
#9
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Squeeze a lemon to top it off and your refreshing juice is prepared
Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
This juice is packed with various veggies, and is a one-stop tonic to energise your body
#10
