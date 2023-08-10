Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 10, 2023

Athiya shetty's DIY Health drink

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Athiya Shetty’s DIY masks are a favourite by the public

#1

She has brought us the perfect drink to beat the monsoon humidity

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

#2

This drink is a healthier alternative for your morning cup of tea or coffee

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

#3

The ingredients you will need are-  beetroot, half a tomato, half a lemon, spinach, pink salt or normal salt, sparkling water or normal water for base

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

#4

#5

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Chop your vegetables into small pieces, pick a handful of spinach leaves and half a cup of water, and salt

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

#6

Blend your beetroot chunks followed by a handful of spinach leaves and tomato

Fill half a cup of water for the liquid base of your concoction, add some ice cubes and blend it

#7

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Once your maroon drink is prepared, transfer it to a glass and top it off with some pink salad or regular salt

#8

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

#9

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Squeeze a lemon to top it off and your refreshing juice is prepared

Image: Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

This juice is packed with various veggies, and is a one-stop tonic to energise your body

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here