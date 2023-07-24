Heading 3

Athiya Shetty's eye mask

Athiya Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and made her debut in 2015

Athiya Shetty

Athiya hails from a filmy background, her father is Suniel Shetty, a well known actor who has appears in multilingual films and has done more than 100 films in his career

Family Background

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Let’s take a look at her beauty tips

Beauty

The Mubarakan  actor revealed her under eye mask, take a look at it

Eye mask

Step 1

Add coffee powder in lukewarm water and stir well

Step 2

Add ice cubes to the coffee mix

Cut cotton pads into halves and dip it in the coffee

Step 3

Apply cotton pads under the eyes for 15 mins and relish the coolish-calming effect

Step 4

Benefits

The under eye mask helps reduce dark circles and puffiness. It also prevents pre-mature aging

The actor was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor back in 2019 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Work-front

