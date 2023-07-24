Heading 3
Athiya Shetty's eye mask
Athiya Shetty is an Indian actress who appears in Hindi films and made her debut in 2015
Athiya Shetty
Athiya hails from a filmy background, her father is Suniel Shetty, a well known actor who has appears in multilingual films and has done more than 100 films in his career
Family Background
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin. Let’s take a look at her beauty tips
Beauty
The Mubarakan actor revealed her under eye mask, take a look at it
Eye mask
Step 1
Add coffee powder in lukewarm water and stir well
Step 2
Add ice cubes to the coffee mix
Cut cotton pads into halves and dip it in the coffee
Step 3
Apply cotton pads under the eyes for 15 mins and relish the coolish-calming effect
Step 4
Benefits
The under eye mask helps reduce dark circles and puffiness. It also prevents pre-mature aging
The actor was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor back in 2019 with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Work-front
