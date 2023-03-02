Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

 Lifestyle

MAR 02, 2023

Athiya Shetty’s secret to glowing skin

Keep drinking a lot of water on a daily basis. Also, drink a lot of coconut water, detox water or juices to keep your skin hydrated.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Drink water and mind my business 

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Starting your day with a balanced breakfast can give you your supply of glucose and help gain energy for the day.

Breakfast like a King

Avoid taking sugar, chilli or oil in excessive amounts as it can harm your digestion and can cause acne or other skin problems. 

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Run away from excessive intake

Eating the right amount of food and exercising keep you fit and glowing as it creates a proper balance.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Exercise, eat, repeat 

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

DIY masks

Homemade DIY facemasks can make you feel fresh. Put those fruits and veggies from your fridge to good use.

Sun can damage your skin in various ways, so protect your skin by always wearing the right amount of  SPF.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

SPF is your BFF 

Sleep not only restores your skin but also your body and mind. 

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Good sleep, good skin

Using a lip balm before putting any lipstick or tint can prevent it from getting chapped.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Lip service 

Wipe off your make-up before going to bed as it will help your skin breathe and will keep it healthy.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Cleanse before sleeping

Don’t forget to moisturize your skin the last thing at night, so that you wake up with good, plump and fresh skin.

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Night-time Ritual

