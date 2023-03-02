MAR 02, 2023
Athiya Shetty’s secret to glowing skin
Keep drinking a lot of water on a daily basis. Also, drink a lot of coconut water, detox water or juices to keep your skin hydrated.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Drink water and mind my business
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Starting your day with a balanced breakfast can give you your supply of glucose and help gain energy for the day.
Breakfast like a King
Avoid taking sugar, chilli or oil in excessive amounts as it can harm your digestion and can cause acne or other skin problems.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Run away from excessive intake
Eating the right amount of food and exercising keep you fit and glowing as it creates a proper balance.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Exercise, eat, repeat
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
DIY masks
Homemade DIY facemasks can make you feel fresh. Put those fruits and veggies from your fridge to good use.
Sun can damage your skin in various ways, so protect your skin by always wearing the right amount of SPF.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
SPF is your BFF
Sleep not only restores your skin but also your body and mind.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Good sleep, good skin
Using a lip balm before putting any lipstick or tint can prevent it from getting chapped.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Lip service
Wipe off your make-up before going to bed as it will help your skin breathe and will keep it healthy.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Cleanse before sleeping
Don’t forget to moisturize your skin the last thing at night, so that you wake up with good, plump and fresh skin.
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Night-time Ritual
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.