MAY 06, 2023
Avocado Face Masks For Glowing Skin
Image : Pexels
Smash a ripe avocado in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste. Add honey into the bowl and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and honey face mask
Image : Pexels
Use Avocao paste and mix with turmeric powder and plain yogurt. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and turmeric face mask
Image : Pexels
Add cooked oatmeal and honey to a smashed avocado and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and oatmeal face mask
Image : Pexels
Smash a ripe avocado in a bowl and add lemon juice along with honey. Mix and apply on your face before rinsing after 25-30 minutes
Avocado and lemon juice face mask
Image : Pexels
Add aloe vera gel and honey with a smashed avocado and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and aloe vera face mask
Image : Pexels
Smash a ripe avocado and add coconut oil along with honey. Mix well and apply on your face
Avocado and coconut oil face mask
Image : Pexels
Add smashed avocado and mashed papaya in a bowl. Later, apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and papaya face mask
Image : Pexels
Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of almond oil. Put the mixture on your face. For best results, leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and almond oil face mask
Image : Pexels
Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of rosewater
Avocado and rose water face mask
Image : Pexels
Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of shea butter. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes
Avocado and shea butter face mask
