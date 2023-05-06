Heading 3

MAY 06, 2023

Avocado Face Masks For Glowing Skin

Image : Pexels

Smash a ripe avocado in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste. Add honey into the bowl and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and honey face mask

Image : Pexels

Use Avocao paste and mix with turmeric powder and plain yogurt. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and turmeric face mask 

Image : Pexels

Add cooked oatmeal and honey to a smashed avocado and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and oatmeal face mask 

Image : Pexels

Smash a ripe avocado in a bowl and add lemon juice along with honey. Mix and apply on your face before rinsing after 25-30 minutes

Avocado and lemon juice face mask 

Image : Pexels

Add aloe vera gel and honey with a smashed avocado and mix well. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and aloe vera face mask 

Image : Pexels

Smash a ripe avocado and add coconut oil along with honey. Mix well and apply on your face 

Avocado and coconut oil face mask

Image : Pexels

Add smashed avocado and mashed papaya in a bowl. Later, apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and papaya face mask 

Image : Pexels

Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of almond oil. Put the mixture on your face. For best results, leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and almond oil face mask 

Image : Pexels

Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of rosewater 

Avocado and rose water face mask 

Image : Pexels

Mash half of a ripe avocado and mix it with one tablespoon of shea butter. Put the mixture on your face and leave it on for 25-30 minutes

Avocado and shea butter face mask 

