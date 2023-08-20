Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 20, 2023
Avoid beach frizz for curly hair
Image: Taapsee Instagram
From protective styles to the magic of leave-in conditioner, we've got your curls covered
Curly sides
Here are 8 sandy secrets for keeping your curly hair fierce and frizz-free at the beach
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Tips
Hydration is the key to controlling frizz in curly hair
Image: Pexels
Hydration is key
Swap your conditioner with a mask. Rinse the roots but leave some mask on ends and air dry hair without heat
Image: Pexels
Leave a bit of mask
Apply a beach mask
Image: Pexels
Moisturise with a hydrating mask before hitting the beach. Braid your hair for better product penetration
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Use SPF oils
Protect and beautify curly hair with high-SPF hair oils that control frizz and shield against the sun
On beach days, direct bangs forward and let them air dry. It's easier for curly hair to style
Manage bangs
Image: Pexels
Embrace humidity for juicier curls. Use curl-defining masks or apply traditional masks without rinsing
Enhance curls
Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Trim before beach
Image: Pexels
Get a trim before beach trips to improve curl definition and prevent frizz
Image: Pexels
Sleep with a satin scarf or tie hair up to avoid friction
Sleep smart
