Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 20, 2023

Avoid beach frizz for curly hair 

Image: Taapsee Instagram

From protective styles to the magic of leave-in conditioner, we've got your curls covered

Curly sides 

Here are 8 sandy secrets for keeping your curly hair fierce and frizz-free at the beach

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Tips 

Hydration is the key to controlling frizz in curly hair

Image: Pexels 

Hydration is key

Swap your conditioner with a mask. Rinse the roots but leave some mask on ends and air dry hair without heat

Image: Pexels 

Leave a bit of mask

Apply a beach mask

Image: Pexels 

Moisturise with a hydrating mask before hitting the beach. Braid your hair for better product penetration

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Use SPF oils

Protect and beautify curly hair with high-SPF hair oils that control frizz and shield against the sun

On beach days, direct bangs forward and let them air dry. It's easier for curly hair to style

Manage bangs

Image: Pexels

Embrace humidity for juicier curls. Use curl-defining masks or apply traditional masks without rinsing

Enhance curls

Image: Sanya Malhotra Instagram 

Trim before beach

Image: Pexels 

Get a trim before beach trips to improve curl definition and prevent frizz

Image: Pexels 

Sleep with a satin scarf or tie hair up to avoid friction 

Sleep smart

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here