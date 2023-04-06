APRIL 06, 2023
Avoid these ingredients in DIYS
Numerous DIY skincare ingredients are promoted and used by many people without realising that they can be harmful to the skin
DIY ingredients
Apple cider vinegar is a highly acidic substance that can cause inflammation and burns, even with just one use and can lead to a range of potentially harmful effects such as superficial chemical burn and depigmentation
Apple cider vinegar
Baking soda has an extremely alkaline pH, which can disrupt the natural pH level of the skin and continuously using baking soda on the skin can lead to irregular natural oil production
Baking soda
It is possible to have a hypersensitivity to cinnamon spice, which can cause skin irritation, blisters, and burns. Furthermore, the use of cinnamon on the skin can also alter the skin's pH level, leading to a disruption in the skin barrier and loss of water
Cinnamon
Coconut oil
It is highly likely to clog pores and cause breakouts, blemishes, and inflammation. As a result, it is not recommended to use coconut oil on the face but can be used on the scalp or other body parts
The skin has the ability to absorb up to 66% of the products that are applied to it. Therefore, it is important to be cautious of the ingredients that are used in skincare products, especially those that are susceptible to contamination with bacteria and other foodborne pathogens
Raw eggs
It is common knowledge that certain ingredients used in skincare, such as hydroquinone, can help to lighten freckles, and age spots, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, hydroquinone is highly acidic and can cause inflammation, irritation, and damage to the skin's barrier function
Lemons
According to skin care experts, individuals who have acne, eczema, or sensitive skin should be cautious when using mango on their skin. Direct application of mango can potentially cause skin irritation or trigger allergies
Mango
Using sugar as a facial scrub is not recommended as even the finest granules of sugar can be too harsh for the delicate skin of the face. The jagged edges of sugar granules can cause micro-tears in the skin, which can lead to irritation and inflammation
Sugar
Toothpaste contains ingredients such as peppermint extracts, peroxide, baking soda, and alcohol, which can be highly irritating to the skin. While toothpaste may provide temporary relief from inflammation, it can also cause irritation and even chemical burns on the skin
Toothpaste
