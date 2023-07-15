Heading 3
JUly 15, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana’s fitness secret
The Vicky Donor debutant is appreciated for his roles in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Doctor G, and many more movies
Career
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The actor has witnessed many ups and downs! He has covered a long journey to gain his current physique
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Transformation
The Andhadhun star revealed in an interview that he is a compulsive jogger. This plays a major role in his fitness
Jogging
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The Dum Laga Ke Haisha protagonist has a busy schedule. But he takes time to cater to his fitness and health
Busy schedule
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Gym
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The Bareilly Ki Barfi hero hits the gym 3-5 days a week and engages in intense workouts
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Rest
The Article 15 fame emphasized that it is important to have rest days for effective muscle recovery and a desired progress
Protein is important for building muscle mass. The Bala artist includes a natural source of protein in his diet. He steers clear of any supplements
Protein
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has 5 meals daily. Fruits and vegetables make an important component of his meal
Meal regulation
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Hydration
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Gulabo Sitabo star discloses that it is crucial to stay hydrated throughout the day. He likes to maintain a gap of 30 minutes before and after his meals for effective digestion
Images: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hero likes to include skipping, weight training, bodyweight exercises, and cardio in his fitness regime
Rotation
