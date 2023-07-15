Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 15, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fitness secret 

The Vicky Donor debutant is appreciated for his roles in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Doctor G, and many more movies 

 Career 

Images:  Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

The actor has witnessed many ups and downs! He has covered a long journey to gain his current physique 

Transformation 

The Andhadhun star revealed in an interview that he is a compulsive jogger. This plays a major role in his fitness 

Jogging

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha protagonist has a busy schedule. But he takes time to cater to his fitness and health

Busy schedule 

Gym 

The Bareilly Ki Barfi hero hits the gym 3-5 days a week and engages in intense workouts

Rest 

The Article 15 fame emphasized that it is important to have rest days for effective muscle recovery and a desired progress 

Protein is important for building muscle mass. The Bala artist includes a natural source of protein in his diet. He steers clear of any supplements 

Protein 

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has 5 meals daily. Fruits and vegetables make an important component of his meal 

 Meal regulation 

Hydration 

Gulabo Sitabo star discloses that it is crucial to stay hydrated throughout the day. He likes to maintain a gap of 30 minutes before and after his meals for effective digestion 

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui hero likes to include skipping, weight training, bodyweight exercises, and cardio in his fitness regime 

Rotation 

