Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 16, 2024
Baby boy names inspired by Lord Krishna
A modern and cute name meaning Lord Krishna, symbolizing sight and handsomeness, ideal among Lord Krishna names starting with 'D'
Darsh
A synonymous with cowherd is an epithet commonly attributed to our deity, Krishna. This name is prevalent across various regions of India, spanning both North and South Indian states
Gopal
With its diverse interpretations, it can represent aspects such as the sun, sun rays, or a young boy. Another significant meaning is associated with Lord Krishna
Kishore
A trendy name meaning Lord Krishna, blending modern appeal with timeless tradition, currently trending
Madhav
It signifies both the moon and Lord Krishna, associated with his blue skin tone. Widely recognized and popular in North Indian states, this name carries dual meanings
Nilesh
A sweet and concise contemporary name for boys carries the meanings of God Krishna and someone with noble intentions
Saket
A widely recognized and popular name, translates to "our own Kanha" and signifies dark blue. It remains a common yet timeless choice for baby boys
Shyam
The ruler of the entire Yadava clan reflects the name of our Bala Murali and carries a deeply traditional resonance
Yadavendra
Vrajesh
A renowned name across various regions in India signifies the Lord of Vraj, our beloved Kanha
This name signifying glory, indirectly represents our own Kanha and Balagopal. This name is also associated with qualities like magnificence, omnipresence, and power
Vibhav
