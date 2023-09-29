Heading 3
Jiya Surana
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023
Baby names based on beauty
Meaning “the first” or “beginning,” symbolizing the beauty of new beginnings
Aadya
Image: Pexels
Alina means bright, beautiful light
Alina
Image: Pexels
A delicate flower often associated with purity and beauty
Lily
Image: Pexels
Named after the fragrant and beautiful white flower
Jasmine
Image: Pexels
Meaning “grace” or “loveliness” in Sanskrit
Lavanya
Image: Pexels
Meaning “lotus” in Sanskrit, associated with purity and beauty
Nalini
Image: Pexels
The name Bella simply means “beautiful” in Italian
Bella
Image: Pexels
Meaning “ray of light,” it reflects the beauty of illumination
Reyansh
Image: Pexels
Translating to “evening” in Hindi, this name captures the beauty of twilight
Saanjh
Image: Pexels
Derived from “aranya,” meaning “beautiful melody,” this name evokes the beauty of music
Aarini
Image: Pexels
