Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Baby names based on beauty

Meaning “the first” or “beginning,” symbolizing the beauty of new beginnings

Aadya

Alina means bright, beautiful light

Alina 

A delicate flower often associated with purity and beauty

Lily 

Named after the fragrant and beautiful white flower

Jasmine 

Meaning “grace” or “loveliness” in Sanskrit

Lavanya

Meaning “lotus” in Sanskrit, associated with purity and beauty

Nalini

The name Bella simply means “beautiful” in Italian

Bella

Meaning “ray of light,” it reflects the beauty of illumination

Reyansh

Translating to “evening” in Hindi, this name captures the beauty of twilight

Saanjh 

Derived from “aranya,” meaning “beautiful melody,” this name evokes the beauty of music

Aarini

