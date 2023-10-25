Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Baby names based on the universe
Meaning “nature,” inspired by the natural world and the cosmos
Prakriti
Image Source: pexels
Nakul
Image Source: pexels
Derived from the Sanskrit word for sky or heaven
A lovely name for a girl, meaning "star" in Hind
Sitara
Image Source: pexels
Referring to the "sun" and often used for boys
Aditya
Image Source: pexels
A girl’s name that can be associated with the “night sky” or “the one who has no leaves” like the vast universe
Aparna
Image Source: pexels
Meaning "immortal" or "divine nectar" from the heavens
Amrita
Image Source: pexels
Referring to the "Pole Star," symbolizing constancy
Dhruv
Image Source: pexels
A unique name for a boy, meaning moon
Shashank
Image Source: pexels
Meaning "wind," representing the elements of the universe
Vayu
Image Source: pexels
Meaning "divine part" or "a portion of the divine," suitable for a boy
Divyansh
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Self-reflection
Self-reflection
Self-reflection