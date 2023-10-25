Heading 3

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Baby names based on the universe

Meaning “nature,” inspired by the natural world and the cosmos

Prakriti

Image Source: pexels

Nakul 

Image Source: pexels

Derived from the Sanskrit word for sky or heaven

A lovely name for a girl, meaning "star" in Hind

Sitara 

Image Source: pexels

Referring to the "sun" and often used for boys

Aditya 

Image Source: pexels

A girl’s name that can be associated with the “night sky” or “the one who has no leaves” like the vast universe

Aparna

Image Source: pexels

Meaning "immortal" or "divine nectar" from the heavens

Amrita

Image Source: pexels

Referring to the "Pole Star," symbolizing constancy

Dhruv 

Image Source: pexels

A unique name for a boy, meaning moon

Shashank 

Image Source: pexels

Meaning "wind," representing the elements of the universe

Vayu

Image Source: pexels

Meaning "divine part" or "a portion of the divine," suitable for a boy

Divyansh

Image Source: pexels

