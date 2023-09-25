Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 25, 2023
Baby names inspired by happiness
The name Khushi means happiness or joy
Khushi
Image: Pexels
This name means bliss or happiness
Ishita
Image: Pexels
Signifying playful or full of happiness
Romil
Image: Pexels
The meaning of Ashi is joy, laughter, blessing, smile
Ashi
Image: Pexels
This name signifies rising or ascending like the feeling of happiness
Aroha
Image: Pexels
Meaning of Hridya is heartfelt or full of joy
Hridya
Image: Pexels
The name Hitansh means always being favourable and wishing for happiness
Hitansh
Image: Pexels
Oshika means success and happiness. It also means ‘limitless’ and refers to the sea queen
Oshika
Image: Pexels
The name clearly refers to happiness and fortunate. It also means the person would be very successful
Shubh
Image: Pexels
The meaning of this name is one with a face glowing with happiness. It also means joy
Nazira
Image: Pexels
