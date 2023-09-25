Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 25, 2023

Baby names inspired by happiness

The name Khushi means happiness or joy

Khushi

Image: Pexels 

This name means bliss or happiness

Ishita

Image: Pexels 

Signifying playful or full of happiness

Romil 

Image: Pexels 

The meaning of Ashi is joy, laughter, blessing, smile

Ashi

Image: Pexels 

This name signifies rising or ascending like the feeling of happiness

Aroha 

Image: Pexels 

Meaning of Hridya is heartfelt or full of joy

Hridya 

Image: Pexels 

The name Hitansh means always being favourable and wishing for happiness

Hitansh 

Image: Pexels 

Oshika means success and happiness. It also means ‘limitless’ and refers to the sea queen

Oshika

Image: Pexels 

The name clearly refers to happiness and fortunate. It also means the person would be very successful

Shubh 

Image: Pexels 

The meaning of this name is one with a face glowing with happiness. It also means joy

Nazira

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here