OCTOBER 10, 2023
Baby names
inspired by hope
A name derived from “Aash” (hope), signifying a hopeful and optimistic nature
Aashvi
Image: Pixabay
This name means “effort” or “initiative” and represents the hope of progress through hard work
Udyama
Image: Pixabay
A name that means “expectation” or “hope,” signifying the hope of good things to come
Apeksha
Image: Pixabay
Meaning “hope for a new beginning” or “dawn”
Pratyusha
Image: Pixabay
A name of Indian origin that means “hope” or “pride”
Ashmita
Image: Pixabay
This name signifies “honest” or “hopeful” in Sanskrit
Pranjal
Image: Pixabay
An Indian name that can be associated with “hope” or “ambition”
Anvika
Image: Pixabay
A Greek name with uncertain meaning but a pleasant sound, suggesting hope and optimism
Elara
Image: Pixabay
Signifying “treasure” and symbolizing hope for good fortune
Nidhika
Image: Pixabay
Meaning "dream" or "vision," embodying hopeful aspirations
Ashlyn
Image: Pixabay
