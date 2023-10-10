Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 10, 2023

Baby names 
inspired by hope

A name derived from “Aash” (hope), signifying a hopeful and optimistic nature

Aashvi

Image: Pixabay 

This name means “effort” or “initiative” and represents the hope of progress through hard work

Udyama

Image: Pixabay

A name that means “expectation” or “hope,” signifying the hope of good things to come

Apeksha

Image: Pixabay

Meaning “hope for a new beginning” or “dawn”

Pratyusha

Image: Pixabay

A name of Indian origin that means “hope” or “pride”

Ashmita

Image: Pixabay

This name signifies “honest” or “hopeful” in Sanskrit

Pranjal

Image: Pixabay

An Indian name that can be associated with “hope” or “ambition”

Anvika

Image: Pixabay

A Greek name with uncertain meaning but a pleasant sound, suggesting hope and optimism

Elara

Image: Pixabay

Signifying “treasure” and symbolizing hope for good fortune

Nidhika

Image: Pixabay

Meaning "dream" or "vision," embodying hopeful aspirations

Ashlyn

Image: Pixabay

