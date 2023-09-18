Heading 3
Baby names inspired by lord Ganesha
The meaning of Anantesh is "the eternal Lord"
Anantesh
Meaning "golden complexioned like lord Ganesha"
Haridra
Siddhesh
Siddhesh means the Lord of achievements and fulfilment
This means "the auspicious form of Lord Ganesha"
Shubhang
Aadya
The meaning of Aadya is first or primaeval, symbolizing the primacy and importance of Lord Ganesha
Siddhi means achievement or success, representing the blessings of Lord Ganesha
Siddhi
Meaning "goddess" or "ruler," representing the divine feminine energy of Lord Ganesha
Eeshani
Lord Ganesha is also a great poet, and so is also called Kaveesha, which means ‘King of all poets’
Kaveesha
Ojas means ‘full of light’, ‘brilliance’, and represents Lord Ganesha
Ojas
The Sanskrit word means ‘atmosphere’ or ‘sky’. This is another name of Lord Ganesha, who is the leader of the five elements
Vyom
