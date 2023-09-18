Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 18, 2023

Baby names inspired by lord Ganesha 

The meaning of Anantesh is "the eternal Lord"

Image: Pexels 

Anantesh

Meaning "golden complexioned like lord Ganesha"

Haridra

Image: Pexels 

Siddhesh

Image: Pexels 

Siddhesh means the Lord of achievements and fulfilment

This means "the auspicious form of Lord Ganesha"

Shubhang

Image: Pexels 

Aadya

Image: Pexels 

The meaning of Aadya is first or primaeval, symbolizing the primacy and importance of Lord Ganesha

Siddhi means achievement or success, representing the blessings of Lord Ganesha

Siddhi

Image: Pexels 

Meaning "goddess" or "ruler," representing the divine feminine energy of Lord Ganesha

Eeshani

Image: Pexels 

Lord Ganesha is also a great poet, and so is also called Kaveesha, which means ‘King of all poets’


Image: Pexels 

Kaveesha

Ojas means ‘full of light’, ‘brilliance’, and represents Lord Ganesha

Ojas

Image: Pexels 

The Sanskrit word means ‘atmosphere’ or ‘sky’. This is another name of Lord Ganesha, who is the leader of the five elements

Vyom

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here