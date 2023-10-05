Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Baby names inspired by love

Meaning of Aashna is “devoted to love” or “affectionate"

Aashna

Image: Pexels 

The meaning of this name is “longing” or a quest for love

Anwesha

Image: Pexels 

A name that means “filled with life and love"

Pranika

Image: Pexels 

Meher means “compassion” or benevolence

Meher 

Image: Pexels 

The name Aashika literally means one who is full of love

Aashika 

Image: Pexels 

The name Sneha signifies "affection" or love

Sneha 

Image: Pexels 

Named after a nakshatra (star) associated with love and compassion

Anuradha 

Image: Pexels 

An old English name meaning “lovable"

Amabel 

Image: Pexels 

A Hawaiian name meaning “heavenly flower,” associated with love and beauty

Leilani

Image: Pexels 

Derived from the Latin word “carus,” meaning “beloved"

Carina

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here