OCTOBER 08, 2023
Baby names inspired by love
Meaning of Aashna is “devoted to love” or “affectionate"
Aashna
Image: Pexels
The meaning of this name is “longing” or a quest for love
Anwesha
Image: Pexels
A name that means “filled with life and love"
Pranika
Image: Pexels
Meher means “compassion” or benevolence
Meher
Image: Pexels
The name Aashika literally means one who is full of love
Aashika
Image: Pexels
The name Sneha signifies "affection" or love
Sneha
Image: Pexels
Named after a nakshatra (star) associated with love and compassion
Anuradha
Image: Pexels
An old English name meaning “lovable"
Amabel
Image: Pexels
A Hawaiian name meaning “heavenly flower,” associated with love and beauty
Leilani
Image: Pexels
Derived from the Latin word “carus,” meaning “beloved"
Carina
Image: Pexels
