Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
Baby names inspired by Luck
The Hebrew name meaning ‘fortunate’ or blessed
Asher
Greek name meaning ‘bearer of good news’ or ‘bringer of luck’
Evangeline
Aarush means ‘first ray of the sun’ and symbolizes new beginnings and luck
Aarush
The name means ‘goal’ or "aim" and represents the path to success and luck
Lakshya
This means ‘poet’ and is believed to bring luck and creativity
Kavish
It means ‘limitless’ or ‘infinite’ and is associated with good fortune
Aanya
Symbolizing ‘good luck’ or ‘blessings’ in Hindi
Manjari
An Indian name meaning ‘one with a good eye’ or being fortunate
Hitakshi
The name means ‘unique’ or ‘one-of-a-kind’ and is believed to bring luck and success
Advait
Arnav means ‘ocean’ and symbolizes vastness and good luck
Arnav
