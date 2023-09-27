Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

Baby names inspired by Luck

The Hebrew name meaning ‘fortunate’ or blessed

Asher 

Image: Pexels

Greek name meaning ‘bearer of good news’ or ‘bringer of luck’

Evangeline 

Image: Pexels

Aarush means ‘first ray of the sun’ and symbolizes new beginnings and luck

Aarush 

Image: Pexels

The name means ‘goal’ or "aim" and represents the path to success and luck

Lakshya 

Image: Pexels

This means ‘poet’ and is believed to bring luck and creativity

Kavish

Image: Pexels

It means ‘limitless’ or ‘infinite’ and is associated with good fortune

Aanya 

Image: Pexels

Symbolizing ‘good luck’ or ‘blessings’ in Hindi

Manjari 

Image: Pexels

An Indian name meaning ‘one with a good eye’ or being fortunate

Hitakshi

Image: Pexels

The name means ‘unique’ or ‘one-of-a-kind’ and is believed to bring luck and success

Advait 

Image: Pexels

Arnav means ‘ocean’ and symbolizes vastness and good luck

Arnav 

Image: Pexels

