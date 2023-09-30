Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Baby names inspired by nature
Meaning of Vanya is the Hindu female deity of forests it signifies the beauty of nature
Vanya
Translating to dawn or morning sunlight
Vihaan
Signifying "a noble lady," reflecting the elegance of nature
Aaryahi
Derived from “Prithvi,” which means “earth,” this name connects your child to the planet
Pritha
The name Aarav means peaceful and calm like the ocean
Aarav
Signifying “thirst,” it can be associated with the essential element of water
Trisha
Meaning “star,” it represents the luminous and guiding aspects of nature
Dhruvika
Inspired by the hazel tree, it represents wisdom and protection
Hazel
Meaning "lotus flower," a symbol of purity and beauty
Neerja
Symbolizes the vibrant colors found in flowers and the rainbow
Iris
