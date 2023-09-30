Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Baby names inspired by nature

Meaning of Vanya is the Hindu female deity of forests it signifies the beauty of nature

Vanya

Image: Pexels

Translating to dawn or morning sunlight

Vihaan

Image: Pexels

Signifying "a noble lady," reflecting the elegance of nature

Aaryahi

Image: Pexels

Derived from “Prithvi,” which means “earth,” this name connects your child to the planet

Pritha

Image: Pexels

The name Aarav means peaceful and calm like the ocean

Aarav

Image: Pexels

Signifying “thirst,” it can be associated with the essential element of water

Trisha

Image: Pexels

Meaning “star,” it represents the luminous and guiding aspects of nature

Dhruvika

Image: Pexels

Inspired by the hazel tree, it represents wisdom and protection

Hazel

Image: Pexels

Meaning "lotus flower," a symbol of purity and beauty

Neerja

Image: Pexels

Symbolizes the vibrant colors found in flowers and the rainbow

Iris

Image: Pexels

