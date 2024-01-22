Heading 3
Baby names inspired by Temples of India
It is a common girl name down South. It refers to the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai
Meenakshi
It is a common baby boy name referring to Lord Shiva. The name is derived from the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga situated in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh
Omkar
It reflects power and courage. The name is derived from Mata Vaishnodevi Temple situated in Jammu & Kashmir
Vaishnavi
It is a beautiful girl's name. The name refers to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai
Siddhi
Referring to Akshardham Temple of Delhi, it is a beautiful name which sounds modern but rooted in mythology
Akshar
It is a baby boy name which refers to Lord Shiva's Badrinath Jyotirlinga situated in Uttarakhand
Badri
Referring to the popular Prem Mandir of Mathura, it is a sweet name which means love
Prem
It is another boy name which refers to Lord Shiva's Kedarnath Jyotirlinga situated in Uttarakhand
Kedar
Raghav
It is the name of Lord Rama. Also, it refers to Shri Ram Temple of Ayodhya
Be it Kashi or Vishwanath, both these names refers to Lord Shiva and derived from the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi
Kashi
