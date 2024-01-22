Heading 3

January 22, 2024

Baby names inspired by Temples of India

It is a common girl name down South. It refers to the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai 

Meenakshi

It is a common baby boy name referring to Lord Shiva. The name is derived from the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga situated in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh 

Omkar

It reflects power and courage. The name is derived from Mata Vaishnodevi Temple situated in Jammu & Kashmir 

Vaishnavi

It is a beautiful girl's name. The name refers to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai 

Siddhi

Referring to Akshardham Temple of Delhi, it is a beautiful name which sounds modern but rooted in mythology 

Akshar

It is a baby boy name which refers to Lord Shiva's Badrinath Jyotirlinga situated in Uttarakhand 

Badri

Referring to the popular Prem Mandir of Mathura, it is a sweet name which means love

Prem

It is another boy name which refers to Lord Shiva's Kedarnath Jyotirlinga situated in Uttarakhand 

Kedar

Raghav

It is the name of Lord Rama. Also, it refers to Shri Ram Temple of Ayodhya 

Be it Kashi or Vishwanath, both these names refers to Lord Shiva and derived from the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Varanasi 

Kashi

