Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 27, 2023
Baby names inspired by victory
This unique name signifies an 'emperor' or a victorious ruler
Samrat
Image: Pexels
A name with a sophisticated and romantic feel, meaning strength or victory in Latin
Valentina
Image: Pexels
Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare, this name conveys strength and victory
Athena
Image: Pexels
This name has an ethereal and victorious quality, as it’s associated with the Elysian Fields, an afterlife paradise in Greek mythology
Elysia
Image: Pexels
A celestial name associated with hunter in Greek mythology, symbolizing victory and strength
Orion
Image: Pexels
A trendy name meaning 'brave and victorious' in Hindi
Ranveer
Image: Pexels
Kyra denotes throne or crown
Kyra
Image: Pexels
A regal and elegant name that means 'golden' or 'victorious' in Latin
Aurelius
Image: Pexels
A graceful and angelic name that symbolizes triumph over challenges
Seraphina
Image: Pexels
A vintage name that means 'strong' or 'valiant,' reflecting the idea of victorious strength
Valerian
Image: Pexels
