Jiya Surana

SEPTEMBER 27, 2023

Baby names inspired by victory

This unique name signifies an 'emperor' or a victorious ruler

Samrat

A name with a sophisticated and romantic feel, meaning strength or victory in Latin

Valentina 

Named after the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare, this name conveys strength and victory

Athena 

This name has an ethereal and victorious quality, as it’s associated with the Elysian Fields, an afterlife paradise in Greek mythology

Elysia 

A celestial name associated with hunter in Greek mythology, symbolizing victory and strength

Orion 

A trendy name meaning 'brave and victorious' in Hindi

Ranveer

Kyra denotes throne or crown

Kyra 

A regal and elegant name that means 'golden' or 'victorious' in Latin

Aurelius 

A graceful and angelic name that symbolizes triumph over challenges

Seraphina 

A vintage name that means 'strong' or 'valiant,' reflecting the idea of victorious strength

Valerian 

