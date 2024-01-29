Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
JANUARY 29, 2024
Baby names inspired from film characters
Krrish is a modern name inspired from Lord Krishna that also refers to India’s cinematic superhero played by Hrithik Roshan
Krrish
images: Pexels
Ved is a beautiful name that has history in Indian mythology and refers to Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Tamasha
Ved
images: Pexels
Oh! who doesn't know the iconic Geet? What about naming your daughter after Kareena Kapoor’s character?
Geet
images: Pexels
It is a modern boy name referring to Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Ayan
images: Pexels
Rohan refers to Hrithik Roshan's character name from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham
Rohan
images: Pexels
Kabir is a powerful name referring to India’s one of greatest poet and some popular movie characters - Hrithik Roshan in War and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh
Kabir
images: Pexels
It is a girl name referring to Deepika Padukone’s character from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela
Leela
images: Pexels
Zoya is a popular girl name that refers to Katrina Kaif’s iconic role from Spy Universe
Zoya
images: Pexels
It’s modern English name for a girl child referring to Deepika Padukone’s character from Cocktail
Veronica
images: Pexels
It is a common boy name that refers to Shahid Kapoor’s character from Jab We Met
Aditya
images: Pexels
