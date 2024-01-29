Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle

JANUARY 29, 2024

Baby names inspired from film characters

Krrish is a modern name inspired from Lord Krishna that also refers to India’s cinematic superhero played by Hrithik Roshan 

Krrish

 images: Pexels

Ved is a beautiful name that has history in Indian mythology and refers to Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Tamasha 

Ved

 images: Pexels

Oh! who doesn't know the iconic Geet? What about naming your daughter after Kareena Kapoor’s character? 

Geet

 images: Pexels

It is a modern boy name referring to Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 

Ayan

 images: Pexels

Rohan refers to Hrithik Roshan's character name from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham 

Rohan

 images: Pexels

Kabir is a powerful name referring to India’s one of greatest poet and some popular movie characters - Hrithik Roshan in War and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh 

Kabir

 images: Pexels

It is a girl name referring to Deepika Padukone’s character from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela 

Leela

 images: Pexels

Zoya is a popular girl name that refers to Katrina Kaif’s iconic role from Spy Universe

Zoya

 images: Pexels

It’s modern English name for a girl child referring to Deepika Padukone’s character from Cocktail

Veronica

 images: Pexels

It is a common boy name that refers to Shahid Kapoor’s character from Jab We Met 

Aditya

 images: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here