APRIL 08, 2023
Bad Habits that Can Ruin Friendship
Source: Pexels
Friendship is one of the purest things. But sometimes people showcase some bad habit which breaks the friendship
Friendship
Source: Pexels
Disrespecting your friend’s feelings, and opinions can ruin a friendship
Disrespect
Respect your friend’s wish instead of forcefully trying to communicate with them
Source: Pexels
Over Communication
Not checking on each other is a bad habit
Source: Pexels
Lack Of Communication
Source: Pexels
Betrayal
Breaking your friend’s trust by sharing their secrets can be devastating
Friendship is a two-way street. Being selfish can only affect the friendship negatively
Source: Pexels
Selfishness
Being jealous of your friend’s achievements can create problems
Source: Pexels
Jealousy
Hiding the truth can break the foundation of trust
Source: Pexels
Dishonesty
Taking no regard for your friend’s boundaries can make them feel uncomfortable
Source: Pexels
Boundaries
Being negative can bring down the energy of the friendship
Source: Pexels
Negativity
