 Arpita Sarkar 

APRIL 08, 2023

Bad Habits that Can Ruin Friendship 

Friendship is one of the purest things. But sometimes people showcase some bad habit which breaks the friendship

Friendship

Disrespecting your friend’s feelings, and opinions can ruin a friendship

Disrespect 

Respect your friend’s wish instead of forcefully trying to communicate with them 

Over Communication 

Not checking on each other is a bad habit 

Lack Of Communication

Betrayal 

Breaking your friend’s trust by sharing their secrets can be devastating 

Friendship is a two-way street. Being selfish can only affect the friendship negatively 

Selfishness

Being jealous of your friend’s achievements can create problems

Jealousy 

Hiding the truth can break the foundation of trust 

Dishonesty 

Taking no regard for your friend’s boundaries can make them feel uncomfortable 

Boundaries 

Being negative can bring down the energy of the friendship   

Negativity 

