Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

november 01, 2023

Baked items to try

Start your day with a flaky and buttery croissant, a classic French pastry that pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee

Croissants (France)

Experience the irresistible layers of phyllo pastry, nuts, and honey that make up baklava, a sweet and sticky Middle Eastern dessert

Baklava (Middle East)

These savory or sweet stuffed pastries come in a variety of fillings, from minced meat and vegetables to fruits and jam

Empanadas (Latin America)

Enjoy a classic British afternoon tea with scones, often served with clotted cream and jam for the perfect combination of crumbly and sweet

Scones (United Kingdom)

A must-try Italian treat, cannoli features crisp pastry tubes filled with a creamy, sweet ricotta cheese mixture, often adorned with chocolate chips

Cannoli (Italy)

Pretzels (Germany)

Satisfy your salty cravings with soft pretzels, best enjoyed with a side of mustard or a cheese dip

These crescent-shaped pastries are filled with various sweet ingredients, such as fruit preserves, nuts, and chocolate, resulting in a delightful Jewish treat

Rugelach (Jewish Cuisine)

Experience the cheesy delight of Brazilian pão de queijo, small, puffy rolls made with tapioca flour and filled with gooey cheese

Pão de Queijo (Brazil)

A brownie is a delectable, dense, and fudgy chocolate dessert, often enjoyed warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Brownie

Cookies

Bite-sized delights that come in a multitude of flavors and textures, from soft and chewy chocolate chip to crispy and buttery shortbread

