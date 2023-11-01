Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
november 01, 2023
Baked items to try
Start your day with a flaky and buttery croissant, a classic French pastry that pairs perfectly with a cup of coffee
Croissants (France)
Image Source: pexels
Experience the irresistible layers of phyllo pastry, nuts, and honey that make up baklava, a sweet and sticky Middle Eastern dessert
Baklava (Middle East)
Image Source: pexels
These savory or sweet stuffed pastries come in a variety of fillings, from minced meat and vegetables to fruits and jam
Image Source: pexels
Empanadas (Latin America)
Enjoy a classic British afternoon tea with scones, often served with clotted cream and jam for the perfect combination of crumbly and sweet
Scones (United Kingdom)
Image Source: pexels
A must-try Italian treat, cannoli features crisp pastry tubes filled with a creamy, sweet ricotta cheese mixture, often adorned with chocolate chips
Cannoli (Italy)
Image Source: pexels
Pretzels (Germany)
Image Source: pexels
Satisfy your salty cravings with soft pretzels, best enjoyed with a side of mustard or a cheese dip
These crescent-shaped pastries are filled with various sweet ingredients, such as fruit preserves, nuts, and chocolate, resulting in a delightful Jewish treat
Rugelach (Jewish Cuisine)
Image Source: pexels
Experience the cheesy delight of Brazilian pão de queijo, small, puffy rolls made with tapioca flour and filled with gooey cheese
Pão de Queijo (Brazil)
Image Source: pexels
A brownie is a delectable, dense, and fudgy chocolate dessert, often enjoyed warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Brownie
Image Source: pexels
Cookies
Image Source: pexels
Bite-sized delights that come in a multitude of flavors and textures, from soft and chewy chocolate chip to crispy and buttery shortbread
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.