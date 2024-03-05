Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 05, 2024
Baklava Recipe To Try
Preheat the oven to 175°C and grease the baking dish
#1
Image Source: pexels
Mix chopped nuts and cinnamon in a bowl. Unroll phyllo dough and cover with a damp cloth
#2
Image Source: pexels
Layer 8-10 sheets of phyllo in the baking dish, brushing each with melted butter. Sprinkle nut mixture over the phyllo layers
#3
Image Source: pexels
Add another layer of phyllo sheets, brushing with butter. Repeat layering nuts and phyllo until all nut mixture is used
#4
Image Source: pexels
Finish with a final layer of phyllo, brushing generously with butter
Image Source: pexels
#5
Cut the baklava into diamond or square shapes. Bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown
#6
Image Source: pexels
In a saucepan, combine sugar, water, honey, and vanilla extract
#7
Image Source: pexels
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes
#8
Image Source: pexels
#9
Image Source: pexels
Let syrup cool slightly, then pour over the hot baklava
Allow the baklava to cool completely before serving. Enjoy
#10
Image Source: pexels
