Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 05, 2024

Baklava Recipe To Try

 Preheat the oven to 175°C and grease the baking dish

Mix chopped nuts and cinnamon in a bowl. Unroll phyllo dough and cover with a damp cloth

 Layer 8-10 sheets of phyllo in the baking dish, brushing each with melted butter. Sprinkle nut mixture over the phyllo layers

Add another layer of phyllo sheets, brushing with butter. Repeat layering nuts and phyllo until all nut mixture is used

Finish with a final layer of phyllo, brushing generously with butter

 Cut the baklava into diamond or square shapes. Bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown

In a saucepan, combine sugar, water, honey, and vanilla extract

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes

 Let syrup cool slightly, then pour over the hot baklava

 Allow the baklava to cool completely before serving. Enjoy

