Raina Reyaz

lifestyle

JANUARY 29, 2024

Balanced one-pan meals

Roast succulent chicken breasts with a medley of colorful vegetables, seasoned with zesty lemon and garlic for a flavorful and balanced meal

Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken with Vegetables

 images: Pexels

Enjoy a plant-powered stir-fry by sautéing tofu, colorful vegetables, and broccoli in a teriyaki sauce, delivering a burst of umami flavors without compromising balance

Tofu Stir-Fry

 images: Pexels

Whip up a Tex-Mex favorite by sautéing shrimp with bell peppers and onions in a skillet, then serve with whole-grain tortillas for a balanced and vibrant meal

Skillet Shrimp Fajitas

 images: Pexels

Roast chickpeas, tomatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers with Mediterranean herbs for a plant-based delight that's high in fiber and bursting with flavors

Mediterranean Chickpea and Vegetable Bake

 images: Pexels

Enjoy the simplicity of stir-frying chicken and broccoli in a teriyaki glaze, creating a savory and nutritious dish served over brown rice or quinoa

Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry

 images: Pexels

Seal the goodness of salmon fillets and asparagus in foil packets, baking them in the oven for a fuss-free and nutrient-packed seafood dinner

Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packets

 images: Pexels

Roast chicken thighs and Brussels sprouts in a balsamic glaze, creating a sweet and tangy dish that's not only delicious but also rich in protein and fiber

One-Pan Balsamic Glazed Chicken with Brussels Sprouts

 images: Pexels

Transform cauliflower rice into a nutritious fried rice alternative by stir-frying it with shrimp, vegetables, and savory soy sauce for a low-carb and balanced dish

Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp

 images: Pexels

Bake cod fillets alongside baby potatoes and a medley of fresh herbs, infusing the dish with a burst of citrusy and aromatic flavors

Lemon Herb Baked Cod with Potatoes

 images: Pexels

Simmer eggs in a rich tomato and bell pepper sauce, flavored with cumin and paprika, creating a hearty one-pan breakfast or brunch option

Shakshuka

 images: Pexels

