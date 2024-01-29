Heading 3
Balanced one-pan meals
Roast succulent chicken breasts with a medley of colorful vegetables, seasoned with zesty lemon and garlic for a flavorful and balanced meal
Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Chicken with Vegetables
images: Pexels
Enjoy a plant-powered stir-fry by sautéing tofu, colorful vegetables, and broccoli in a teriyaki sauce, delivering a burst of umami flavors without compromising balance
Tofu Stir-Fry
Whip up a Tex-Mex favorite by sautéing shrimp with bell peppers and onions in a skillet, then serve with whole-grain tortillas for a balanced and vibrant meal
Skillet Shrimp Fajitas
Roast chickpeas, tomatoes, zucchini, and bell peppers with Mediterranean herbs for a plant-based delight that's high in fiber and bursting with flavors
Mediterranean Chickpea and Vegetable Bake
Enjoy the simplicity of stir-frying chicken and broccoli in a teriyaki glaze, creating a savory and nutritious dish served over brown rice or quinoa
Teriyaki Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry
Seal the goodness of salmon fillets and asparagus in foil packets, baking them in the oven for a fuss-free and nutrient-packed seafood dinner
Salmon and Asparagus Foil Packets
Roast chicken thighs and Brussels sprouts in a balsamic glaze, creating a sweet and tangy dish that's not only delicious but also rich in protein and fiber
One-Pan Balsamic Glazed Chicken with Brussels Sprouts
Transform cauliflower rice into a nutritious fried rice alternative by stir-frying it with shrimp, vegetables, and savory soy sauce for a low-carb and balanced dish
Cauliflower Fried Rice with Shrimp
Bake cod fillets alongside baby potatoes and a medley of fresh herbs, infusing the dish with a burst of citrusy and aromatic flavors
Lemon Herb Baked Cod with Potatoes
Simmer eggs in a rich tomato and bell pepper sauce, flavored with cumin and paprika, creating a hearty one-pan breakfast or brunch option
Shakshuka
