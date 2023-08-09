Heading 3

August 09, 2023

Barbiecore outfits for zodiac signs 

Aries

This fiery sign loves signature looks. This bold look will fit their personality well 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Taurus 

Taureans may enjoy softer colors owing to their strong connection with the earth. A subtle pink dress is their Barbiecore vibe

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram

Gemini

Geminis are like yin and yang. They like to shine on both spectrums. A classy jumpsuit silhouette with bright pink sparkles will make them stand out

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Cancer

Cancerians like to keep their style simple. This pastel pink dress with red polka dots will be apt for them 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Leo

This zodiac sign has got a knack to attract attention. This desi-glam Barbie vibe will make them the center of attention for all the good reasons 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Virgo

Virgos love experimenting with different styles and colors! This floor-length bodycon dress will match their vibe 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Libra

Libras love being social butterflies and flaunting their style to people. A floral bralette with a mini ruched skirt fits their style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Scorpio

Scorpions like things organized. A pastel pink one-shoulder dress with sleek hair reflects their clean fashion sense 

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Sagittarius 

This zodiac sign is adventurous and fun-loving. A blingy pink pant with a matching shirt is glamorous yet very functional 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram 

Capricorns 

Capricorns ooze sophistication. A baby pink ruffle dress is sophisticated yet Barbiecore 

Image: Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram 

