Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 09, 2023
Barbiecore outfits for zodiac signs
Aries
This fiery sign loves signature looks. This bold look will fit their personality well
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taurus
Taureans may enjoy softer colors owing to their strong connection with the earth. A subtle pink dress is their Barbiecore vibe
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
Gemini
Geminis are like yin and yang. They like to shine on both spectrums. A classy jumpsuit silhouette with bright pink sparkles will make them stand out
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Cancer
Cancerians like to keep their style simple. This pastel pink dress with red polka dots will be apt for them
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Leo
This zodiac sign has got a knack to attract attention. This desi-glam Barbie vibe will make them the center of attention for all the good reasons
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Virgo
Virgos love experimenting with different styles and colors! This floor-length bodycon dress will match their vibe
Image: Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Libra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Scorpio
Scorpions like things organized. A pastel pink one-shoulder dress with sleek hair reflects their clean fashion sense
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Sagittarius
This zodiac sign is adventurous and fun-loving. A blingy pink pant with a matching shirt is glamorous yet very functional
Image: Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Capricorns
Capricorns ooze sophistication. A baby pink ruffle dress is sophisticated yet Barbiecore
Image: Manushi Chhillar’s Instagram
