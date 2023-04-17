APRIL 17, 2023
Basic equipments for home gym
Image- Pexels
These are versatile and can be used for various exercises such as squats, lunges, and overhead presses
Dumbbells or kettlebells
Image- Pexels
These are great for resistance training and can be used for strengthening different muscle groups
Resistance bands
This inexpensive piece of equipment is great for cardio workouts and can help improve coordination and agility
Image- Pexels
Skipping rope
A good-quality yoga mat can provide a non-slip surface for floor exercises and yoga poses
Image- Pexels
Yoga mat
Image- Pexels
Stability ball
This large ball can be used for a variety of exercises such as core workouts, balance training, and stretching
This equipment is great for self-myofascial release and can help reduce muscle tension and soreness
Image- Pexels
Foam roller
An adjustable bench can be used for weightlifting exercises such as bench presses, shoulder presses, and dumbbell flyes
Image- Pexels
Adjustable bench
This machine is perfect for cardio workouts, especially during inclement weather
Image- Pexels
Treadmill
Barbell exercises are primarily focused on building strength and muscle mass. Some of the popular exercises using a barbell include bench press, squats, deadlifts, barbell curls, and barbell rows
Image- Pexels
Barbell
This equipment can be mounted on a doorway and is excellent for working on upper body strength
Image- Pexels
Pull-up bar
