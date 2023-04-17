APRIL 17, 2023

Heading 3

Basic equipments for home gym

These are versatile and can be used for various exercises such as squats, lunges, and overhead presses

Dumbbells or kettlebells

These are great for resistance training and can be used for strengthening different muscle groups

Resistance bands

This inexpensive piece of equipment is great for cardio workouts and can help improve coordination and agility

Skipping rope

A good-quality yoga mat can provide a non-slip surface for floor exercises and yoga poses

Yoga mat

Stability ball

This large ball can be used for a variety of exercises such as core workouts, balance training, and stretching

This equipment is great for self-myofascial release and can help reduce muscle tension and soreness

Foam roller

An adjustable bench can be used for weightlifting exercises such as bench presses, shoulder presses, and dumbbell flyes

Adjustable bench

This machine is perfect for cardio workouts, especially during inclement weather

Treadmill 

Barbell exercises are primarily focused on building strength and muscle mass. Some of the popular exercises using a barbell include bench press, squats, deadlifts, barbell curls, and barbell rows

Barbell

This equipment can be mounted on a doorway and is excellent for working on upper body strength 

Pull-up bar

